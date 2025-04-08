Chestermere Students Explore Their Passions Through Fine Arts Academy

Producing Chestermere High School’s annual spring musical takes many hands. That hard work is made a little easier by the fine arts academy model the school has adopted for the past three years. With the support of teachers in several disciplines, students in the fine arts academy have been rehearsing and building their upcoming production of the musical Grease!, which they will present at the end of May. This model allows students to connect to their passions and interests while working together to mount a large-scale musical production.

Led by drama teacher Christine Fulthorpe and music teacher Jessica Ploughman – who serve as director and musical director, respectively – the fine arts academy consists of three main classes: performing arts, where student performers perfect their dramatic skills; pit band, where student musicians rehearse the music that accompanies the production; and technical theatre, which comprises many roles including set builders, stage management, stagehands, lighting and sound designers. Other programs at the school are also connected with the academy: costumes are designed by fashion students, and cosmetology students provide theatrical makeup.

Students who enter the academy with a personal area of interest as their focus. This allows them to gain experience in an area they are passionate about. Grade 12 student Danica Bec is a member of this year’s pit band and is a skilled saxophonist who plans to continue playing after high school. She says her time playing with the pit band gives her an extra opportunity to practice and perfect her instrument, leading her to more musical success in both the high school’s concert band and in her own personal playing. She’s also learned to innovate and improvise as she plays and to depend on her fellow performers as they work together to accompany the production.

Apart from developing their dramatic, musical or technical skills, students in the fine arts academy also develop several skills that will equip them for life both during and after high school, including collaboration, leadership, problem-solving and more. Grade 12 student Ashveen Toor, whose focus in technical theatre has her working with others to build sets for the upcoming production, says she’s developed significant leadership skills through the academy. She expects those skills will serve her well after she graduates high school and enters university.

The academy also emphasizes inclusion for every student. Grade 12 student Natalia Davis, who is a performer in the drama, called the academy one of the most welcoming communities a person can be part of at Chestermere High School. A diverse group of students work side-by-side on this monumental undertaking, and everyone works together to also make sure it is a safe space regardless of different backgrounds and learning styles.

Together, this group of students and staff will continue to work very hard to prepare their production of Grease! in the coming months. Chestermere High School will present Grease! from May 26 – June 1.

