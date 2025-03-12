Chestermere’s Annual East Egg Hunt Fundraiser Promises Fun for Families

Chestermere is preparing for a festive spring celebration as the City gears up for its annual East Egg Hunt Fundraiser. Scheduled for Saturday, April 12 at Chestermere City Hall from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., this family-focused event is set to provide a morning full of fun, community spirit, and a generous helping of Easter cheer.

The East Egg Hunt Fundraiser is a beloved local tradition that invites families from across Chestermere to join in a friendly competition of collecting brightly colored eggs hidden around City Hall’s grounds. Participants are encouraged to register in advance and arrive early to secure a prime spot in the egg hunt. Once there, children will have the chance to fill their baskets with an assortment of Easter candies and treats—a reward that goes hand in hand with the playful hunt.

This year’s event carries a special significance, as all proceeds will benefit the United Way/Chestermere Partnership. The partnership is a longstanding initiative that channels community support into local programs and services that enhance the quality of life for Chestermere residents. By keeping the funds within the city, organizers ensure that every dollar raised goes directly toward supporting local families and community projects.

In a recent Facebook post, city officials emphasized the importance of this fundraiser: “All proceeds support the United Way/Chestermere Partnership and stay within our city.” This commitment not only strengthens community bonds but also reinforces Chestermere’s dedication to investing in its own future. The United Way/Chestermere Partnership has been instrumental in funding initiatives ranging from youth programs to community health services, making it a cornerstone of local civic engagement.

In addition to the egg hunt, families can look forward to a variety of supplementary activities designed to entertain participants of all ages. While the hunt remains the highlight, the morning will also feature interactive games, face painting, and opportunities to connect with neighbors and local community leaders. Such activities create an inclusive environment that emphasizes fun, safety, and community collaboration.

As Chestermere blossoms into spring, the East Egg Hunt Fundraiser offers the perfect opportunity for residents to celebrate the season while supporting a worthy cause. Registration is now open, and interested families are encouraged to secure their spots early as anticipation for the event builds. With its unique blend of festive cheer and community spirit, this fundraiser is expected to attract a large turnout, reinforcing Chestermere’s reputation as a vibrant, family-friendly city.

This spring celebration is more than just an egg hunt—it is a heartfelt call for community participation, ensuring that Chestermere continues to thrive through mutual support and shared joy. For more details on registration and event specifics, residents are encouraged to visit the City of Chestermere’s official website or follow local social media updates.

