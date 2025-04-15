Community Futures Wild Rose Launches Regional Workforce Project

Community Futures Wild Rose in Strathmore is launching a new initiative aimed at strengthening the local workforce and supporting regional businesses, thanks to new funding through the Government of Alberta.

The two-year project, set to begin in April 2025, is funded through the Northern and Regional Economic Development (NRED) grant program. It will run until March 31, 2027, and focus on closing critical labour gaps, especially in skilled trades and healthcare, while enhancing human resources (HR) support for businesses across the CF Wild Rose region.

In a release, Community Futures Wild Rose said the initiative comes at a crucial time for rural communities looking to grow their economies and retain talent.

“We are thrilled to have received the NRED grant,” said Amber Link, Board Chair of Community Futures Wild Rose. “We sincerely thank the Government of Alberta and the Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade for facilitating this program, which plays a vital role in driving economic growth, supporting existing businesses, and promoting regional development across Alberta.”

Hands-On Events Planned

Several events are already planned to deliver hands-on experiences for youth and job seekers. “Try a Trade” days are scheduled for September 2025 and September 2026, giving participants the chance to explore careers in the skilled trades.

Healthcare-focused trade days will take place in June 2025 and June 2026, aimed at addressing ongoing shortages of healthcare workers across the region. In addition, businesses will have access to HR training workshops focused on modern recruitment strategies to help attract and retain talent.

According to Link, the initiative represents an investment in the long-term health of the region’s workforce.

“By focusing on skilled trades and healthcare, we are not just addressing immediate needs; we are investing in the future of our communities,” said Link. “Through hands-on experiences, HR training, and enhanced business support, we’re providing our youth, job seekers, and businesses with the tools they need to thrive.”

Community Futures Wild Rose serves several communities in the region, including Chestermere, Strathmore, Rocky View County, Wheatland County, and parts of Kneehill County.

Further details about upcoming events and how businesses and job seekers can get involved will be available in the coming months through the Community Futures Wild Rose website and social media channels.

