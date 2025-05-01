opper wire theft is rising across Alberta and disrupting critical services, delaying construction projects, and creating hazardous conditions. Between 2021 and 2024, copper wire theft increased by an alarming 93 per cent. To help stop this problem, we are introducing amendments to the Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers Identification Act. If passed, these changes will strengthen sale reporting requirements, streamline the administration of justice, and allow peace officers to issue tickets rather than court summonses where appropriate. These practical tools will support law enforcement and deter would-be offenders – ensuring safer communities and fewer delays for essential projects.

At the same time, Alberta’s government is taking bold steps to meet the province’s evolving public safety needs by enhancing and expanding local policing options. In spring 2024, the Public Safety Statutes Amendment Act passed, setting the stage for the creation of a new, independent agency police service. This new agency will assume police-like functions currently overseen by Alberta Sheriffs and increase law enforcement capacity across the province—particularly in rural and underserved areas. It will complement our existing policing framework, which includes the RCMP, Indigenous police services, and municipal police forces. By giving municipalities another option for their local policing provider, we are recognizing the unique challenges faced by different communities and empowering local governments to choose the service that best meets their needs and budgets. Importantly, the RCMP will remain Alberta’s official provincial police service. Municipalities with populations over 5,000 already have the option to establish a stand-alone police service—and this new agency will serve as an additional choice for those seeking alternative models.

If passed, Bill 49 will help implement this new service by establishing it as a Crown corporation, overseen by an independent corporate board. The legislation will also create a clear and accountable governance structure, ensuring defined roles for government, civilian oversight bodies, and police leadership. This structure promotes transparency, independence, and good governance.

Just as Alberta’s government is taking action to strengthen public safety and better support communities, we are also advancing improvements in another critical area – the health care system. Albertans deserve not only safe communities, but also timely access to high-quality medical care, especially when it comes to surgical services. Currently, the health care system is primarily funded by a single grant made to Alberta Health Services to deliver health care across the province. This grant has grown by $3.4 billion since 2018-19, and although Alberta performed about 20,000 more surgeries this past year than at that time, this is not good enough. Albertans deserve surgical wait times that don’t just marginally improve but meet the medically recommended wait times for every single patient. With Acute Care Alberta now fully operational, Alberta’s government is implementing reforms to acute care funding through a patient-focused funding (PFF) model, also known as activity-based funding, which pays hospitals based on the services they provide.

These combined efforts reflect our commitment to building a stronger, safer, and healthier Alberta, one that delivers real results for individuals, families, and communities across the province. As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

