Councillor Ritesh Narayan Announces Re-Election Bid for Chestermere Council

Last Friday, Councillor Ritesh Narayan officially launched his bid for re-election in Chestermere’s municipal election, slated for October 20, 2025

With two terms under his belt, Narayan appealed to voters by underscoring his deep-rooted understanding of both the city’s challenges and opportunities.

“I first ran for municipal office in Chestermere in 2017, and I was honoured when the community entrusted me with the opportunity to serve. In 2021, I was re‑elected, and over the course of these two terms, I’ve gained valuable insight into both effective and ineffective governance, as well as what it truly takes to turn a community’s vision into reality,” Narayan shared in his announcement.

He pointed to his unique position as a steward of the city’s institutional memory, particularly valuable amid significant turnover at City Hall. “With the significant changes in personnel at City Hall, I find myself among the few who carry the historical context behind many of our ongoing projects. As I seek to continue serving, I bring not only my experience in governance but also the critical institutional knowledge that has been steadily disappearing due to high turnover.”

Narayan emphasised the importance of relationship-building across municipal, regional, and provincial levels. “One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is the value of building and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders and partners—whether they be neighbouring municipalities or other levels of government. Over the years, I’ve developed relationships rooted in trust, respect, and collaboration. These partnerships are essential to achieving meaningful progress for Chestermere.”

As Chestermere continues to grow—its population climbing steadily since its incorporation as a city in 2015 —Narayan stressed the need for experienced leadership to guide development responsibly. “As our population grows and development pressures increase, it is more important than ever to have steady and experienced leadership. We must ensure that growth aligns with infrastructure needs and reflects the priorities of our community.”

Narayan also outlined key projects he plans to support: expanded recreation facilities, additional schools, twinning of Chestermere Boulevard, and ongoing support for the not-for-profit sector. Throughout his tenure, he said, he has “strived to lead with integrity and a deep commitment to the community.”

He concluded with a call to protect recent progress: “Chestermere’s governance is in a stronger place today, but that progress must be protected and advanced. Stability at City Hall is essential, and I am ready to continue providing the leadership our city needs.”

Interested residents are invited to learn more or share their concerns by visiting his campaign site at vote4narayan.com.

With his track record, longevity on council, and emphasis on continuity, Narayan aims to offer familiar, steady leadership amid Chestermere’s ongoing transformation.

