Fishing Season Opens on Chestermere Lake

With warm weather on the horizon and fishing gear coming out of storage, Chestermere Lake officially opens for sportfishing on May 8, offering residents and visitors nearly a year of recreational opportunity before the season closes on March 15.

Known for its easy access and peaceful shoreline, the lake is a favourite among local anglers. But as the season begins, provincial officials and conservation advocates are reminding everyone to fish responsibly and follow Alberta’s sportfishing regulations.

A valid Alberta fishing licence is required for most anglers, with a few exceptions: youth under 16, seniors over 65, and those holding a Certificate of Indian Status are exempt. However, everyone—regardless of exemption status—must adhere to all fishing rules, including size limits, daily possession limits, and bait restrictions.

“These regulations exist to help protect fish stocks and ensure our lake remains a healthy, vibrant ecosystem for years to come,” said a spokesperson from Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

Chestermere Lake is home to several common Alberta species, including northern pike and yellow perch. Each species may have its own restrictions, so anglers are advised to consult the latest Alberta Sportfishing Regulations Guide before casting a line.

The guide outlines everything from legal fishing methods and allowable species to protected zones and seasonal closures. It is available online through the Alberta.ca website.

Conservation officers and local bylaw enforcement are expected to be active around the lake this season to help ensure compliance and educate new anglers.

For Chestermere residents looking to make the most of the season, the message is simple: enjoy the water, respect the rules, and help preserve our shared resource.

For full regulations and updates, visit: www.alberta.ca/sportfishing-regulations.

