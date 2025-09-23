Langdon Community Association Seeks to Fill Vacant Board Roles

The Langdon Community Association (LCA) is calling on residents to join its board, announcing two vacant positions in a notice posted on Facebook on Wednesday, September 17.

The association aims to fill the roles of Events Director and Capital Projects Lead. The Events Director will be charged with organizing community activities—overseeing everything from planning and budgeting to promotion, volunteer coordination, and gathering feedback from attendees.

Meanwhile, the Capital Projects Lead will manage project coordination, ensure that board-approved projects stay on track, lead project meetings, and oversee project budgets.

Founded under the Societies Act of Alberta, the Langdon Community Association works to enrich local life via community programs, social gatherings, and recreational opportunities.

The LCA maintains a growing set of facilities—including the Langdon Fieldhouse, Qualico Resource Centre, courts, playgrounds, skate park, and outdoor rink—and delivers events and programs designed to foster a sense of belonging in the area.

Interested residents are invited to apply by emailing info@goodlucktown.ca

With community input and strong participation, the LCA hopes to strengthen its leadership team ahead of upcoming events and infrastructure projects.

Applications are encouraged from anyone in Langdon who has the passion and relevant skills to help lead and shape local programming and development.

