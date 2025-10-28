Langdon Community Celebrates Spooktacular Halloween Event at Fieldhouse

Dozens of students and families gathered at the Langdon Fieldhouse on Saturday, October 18 for the annual Halloween celebration hosted by the Langdon Community Association.

Festivities kicked off at 9 a.m. and featured a lively lineup of activities including costume photo opportunities, crafts, face painting, and a candy launch. According to association chair Nicole Porquet-Seitz, “The Scouts were out volunteering, launching candy and prizes with some potato guns to have some fun with the kids.” She added that the Scouts also kept warm by the fire pits, handing out free hot chocolate and marshmallows.

A pumpkin patch by donation was set up at the south diamond of the fieldhouse grounds, giving families a chance to pick the perfect pumpkin while supporting the association’s fundraising efforts. In the early afternoon, the Jelly Bean Costume Dance brought the community together once again for some spooky fun on the dance floor.

Porquet-Seitz emphasized the inclusive nature of the event. “Part of our mandate is to have activities for all different age groups,” she said. “We see grandparents, grandkids, and people are encouraged to dress up, so it’s a way to bring the community together to have some fun.”

Funds for the Langdon Community Association were raised through concessions and raffles during the day, helping to support future programs and events that keep Langdon’s community spirit alive.

The association also announced two upcoming Halloween-themed parties: one for children on October 31 and another for adults on November 1, both designed to extend the spooky season’s celebrations.

The October 18 event once again highlighted what makes Langdon special—a community that shows up, dresses up, and celebrates together. From creative costumes to hot chocolate by the fire pits, it was a day filled with laughter, connection, and plenty of Halloween spirit.

