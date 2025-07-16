Langdon Days Returns with Parade, Pancakes, and Community Spirit

Langdon’s longest-running summer production, Langdon Days, raises the curtain again from July 18 to 20, and this year the community pageant is playing to its biggest audience yet. The three-day celebration—now into its eighth decade—has evolved from a modest village pastime into a full-blown ensemble piece featuring sport, music, nostalgia and, above all, neighbourly connection

Opening night belongs to the deep outfield at Iron Horse Fields, where the annual slow-pitch tournament launches at 6 p.m. under the glow of ball-park floodlights. While players trade big-swing heroics, spectators can wander between food-truck aromas and the ever-popular beer garden, or try their luck at adult bingo inside the Field House .

It’s a leisurely overture that sets the festival’s relaxed, come-and-go tempo.

Saturday dawns with the classic pancake breakfast—fuel for parade-goers who line Railway Avenue to cheer decorated floats, vintage tractors and a brigade of local service clubs. Communications lead Leanne Murray calls these traditions “the heartbeat of Langdon Days,” but notes the script keeps expanding. The children’s festival, once a side-stage attraction, now takes over the entire Langdon Park green with inflatables, a petting zoo of “big trucks,” face painting and a market of 40-plus vendors.

Sports fans can split their applause between the diamonds and a new pickleball tournament, while night-owls can stay for fireworks that wash the prairie sky in colour at 10:30 p.m.

The curtain call on July 20 shifts to Horseshoe Crossing High School, where polished chrome and custom paint steal the spotlight at the Show & Shine car exhibition. Live classic-rock outfit Vinyl Tracks supplies the soundtrack, and across the street food trucks and beer gardens keep the concessions flowing

Throughout the weekend, more than a thousand residents and visitors are expected to stroll, sip and mingle. Murray says that’s the point: “People end up chatting beside a ball game or in the beer gardens and realise the whole hamlet is one big neighbourhood.”

Admission to most attractions is free, though tournament teams and car-show exhibitors must pre-register online. Limited RV and tent camping is available near Iron Horse Fields; organisers urge visitors to check parking and road-closure maps on the Langdon Community Association website before arriving.

For a community of barely 6,000, Langdon orchestrates a festival with Broadway-sized heart—proof that, given the right cast and a well-loved script, even a hamlet can stage a summer blockbuster.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.