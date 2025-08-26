Langdon Theatre Association Awarded $3,200 Grant

The Langdon Theatre Association (LTA) has received a $3,200 grant from the Alberta Foundation for the Arts, under the Community Support Organizations category—a timely boost as the association begins its 23rd season of youth theatre programming in Langdon and surrounding communities.

Founded with a vision of enriching after-school options beyond sports, the LTA was officially incorporated on August 27, 2002, under the Alberta Societies Act. It was the brainchild of long-time Langdon resident Frank Hale, who sought to offer his son—and other local children—a creative outlet.

Today, the Langdon Theatre Association stands as a beacon of community-based arts, thanks to the dedication of volunteers, board members, and professional theatre personnel. Their collaborative efforts have built a robust program involving elaborate costumes, stage props, and productions that not only entertain, but foster valuable life skills.

Each season, LTA offers performances and workshops tailored to young actors. The 2025 lineup includes heartwarming adaptations like Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? and The Velveteen Rabbit, blending beloved stories with imaginative theatre styles to engage the young audience and participants alike.

In 2024, the association also secured $15,000 in operational funds from Rocky View County to help offset costs tied to theatre rentals and enrich its outreach programs, including annual educational field trips.

The newly awarded $3,200 from the Alberta Foundation for the Arts represents both a symbolic endorsement and a practical asset. Community Support Organization grants are crucial for enabling grassroots arts groups to continue delivering programming that may otherwise struggle to cover logistics, staffing, and material costs.

For the LTA, these funds will help sustain their mission: delivering affordable, educational, and creative theatre programming to youth—fostering confidence, public speaking abilities, teamwork, and self-expression.

As LTA embarks on its 23rd season, it carries forward Frank Hale’s founding vision—celebrating the power of drama to transform and educate children beyond conventional after-school activities.

With support from provincial arts funding and local operational grants, the Langdon Theatre Association continues to underscore the value of community arts, nurturing tomorrow’s leaders through creativity and performance.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.