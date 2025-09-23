Learning Plans

A learning plan is an outline used by a learner to achieve a specific learning goal. A learning plan is the move from informal to formal education as the learner moves into the spaces of industry and community. It is both a negotiation and an agreement to work with stakeholders

and support agencies to make their individual goals align with industry and community goals and to make these goals achievable. A learning plan is a commitment.

In short, a learner chooses a learning pathway, a field of study or potential career. This choice is based on personal goals and industry or community opportunities. This learner then meets with a learning pathway advisor to turn this learning pathway into a learning plan. This plan will articulate funding needs and sources, essential competencies, relevant programs of study, registration with learning organizations, access to supports, workplace training opportunities, and credentials. See Figure 1: Learning Plan Pipeline to follow this learning plan process.

For example, Anita has decided to engage her talents in digital literacy to pursue a career in this field. As it turns out, a data centre is opening up in Chestermere. She meets with a learning pathways advisor to create a learning plan. The learning pathways advisor then has Anita complete some related diagnostic training to see where Anita is at. The advisor then provides a book a consultation with a Foundational Learning Community Learning advisor. Details will be made available on the learning plan page.

list of competencies needed for typical digital literacy positions suitable for the data centre taken from a central learning pathways hub. The advisor then formulates with the learner a plan that includes funding needs and sources, learning organizations, support agencies, study supports, workplace learning, and credentials. Registrations and connections are made. The learner is now a student. As Anita works through her learning plan, the learning advisor will check in to help with any obstacles, provide additional suggestions, and help track progress. From there, the learning pathway advisor will connect Anita with the data warehouse or related employers to set up possible interviews and employment.

What are learning plans used for?

Learning plans put goals into action for learners, stakeholders, and the community.

These learning plans connect learners with learning organizations. Learners with learning plans have a higher level of commitment to completing their learning. They have demonstrated that they are ready, willing, and able. Learning plan numbers and analytics can help direct learning organization decisions and deployments. These learning plans become a way for learning plans to shape their available learning pathways and make connections in the community.

For industry, learning plans are evidence of a skilled workforce. These learning plans will connect many students directly to their field of work. They will bring potential employees with the needed competencies and essential skills to do well in their field and move into leadership roles.

Companies with these skilled employees will remain innovative and inclusive.

How do I start a learning plan or find out more?

To find out more about learning plans, visit the learning plan page on the Foundational Learning

Community website. To start a formal learning plan, in the coming weeks, you will be able to book a consultation with a Foundational Learning Community Learning advisor. Details will be made available on the learning plan page.

