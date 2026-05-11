Mental Health Week

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When Albertans are struggling, the hardest part should never be finding help. For that reason, our government is making support easier to reach, strengthening mental health services across Alberta and investing in youth suicide prevention.

Mental Health Week is an important reminder that mental well-being touches every part of our lives, families, workplaces, schools, and communities. That is why our government continues to focus on building a mental health system that is compassionate, accessible, and rooted in prevention and recovery. Sometimes support begins with simple things: checking in with a friend, reaching out for help, or knowing where to turn during a difficult moment. Our government continues to expand access to supports through services like Counselling Alberta, Kids Help Phone, Kickstand, and Recovery Alberta, ensuring people across the province can access care and support closer to home.

Making it easier to navigate that support system is also critical. That is why 211 Alberta is now the main access point for mental health and addiction services across the province. Instead of navigating multiple phone numbers and disconnected pathways, Albertans can now call, text, or chat with 211 Alberta anytime, anywhere in the province to connect with mental health, addiction, housing, employment, and community supports. Available in more than 240 languages, this service creates one clear place to start during moments that can already feel overwhelming. By reducing confusion and improving coordination between services, our government is helping ensure Albertans can access timely support with dignity, compassion, and clarity.

Supporting young people before they reach a crisis point remains another key priority for our government. Alberta’s government is now accepting applications for the 2026–27 Youth Suicide Prevention Grant program, investing $2 million into community-based initiatives that help strengthen resiliency, connection, and mental well-being for youth across the province. Since launching four years ago, the program has supported more than 30 projects and connected over 5,000 young people with mental health resources and supports. From welcoming spaces for youth, to sports and mentorship programs, to cultural resources in Indigenous communities, these investments are helping young Albertans feel seen, supported, and connected to the people and services around them.

Supporting strong, resilient communities also means preparing for emergencies that can deeply affect people’s safety and well-being. Our government is also continuing to strengthen Alberta’s wildfire preparedness with trained crews, expanded air support capabilities, stronger municipal partnerships, and new mitigation tools ahead of the 2026 wildfire season. Alberta has hired more than 550 seasonal firefighters, expanded Wildland Urban Interface teams such as the Strathmore Fire Department, invested in new made-in-Alberta de Havilland waterbombers, built right here in our constituency, and introduced a new Mutual Aid Incentive pilot program to help municipalities respond faster when wildfires threaten communities. These actions build on Alberta’s long-term wildfire mitigation strategy and reflect our government’s commitment to protecting communities, critical infrastructure, forests, and families across the province.

The future of Alberta will not only be shaped by what we build, but by how well we support the people building it. By strengthening mental health supports, investing in youth resilience, keeping communities safe through strong wildfire preparedness, and creating pathways toward meaningful opportunity, our government is helping ensure that Albertans can live with confidence, purpose, and hope for what lies ahead for generations to come.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

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Chantelle de Jonge

Chantelle de Jonge

Chantelle de Jonge is the MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore, elected May 29, 2023. She was appointed the Parliamentary Secretary for Affordability and Utilities in July 2023. Ms. de Jonge earned a bachelor’s degree with distinction in economic and philosophy at the University of Calgary. She Ms. de Jonge believes in giving back through volunteer efforts, including for Faith Beyond Belief and for The Sunrise of Life Center, a home for street children in Tanzania.

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