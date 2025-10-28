Mad About Metaxa

I had a night out a Greek restaurant with the usual group of reprobates last week, and we dined like the Mycenaean kings of old, gorging ourselves on the Moussakas and Kleftikos, washing them down with unpronounceable Greek wines that flowed from bottomless pitchers on our table.

As the evening drew to a close, the proprietor appeared with a tray full of complimentary Metaxa glasses, the most famous Greek brandy to grace every sun-soaked beach from Antikythera to Zaforas.

For those not familiar with the spirit, Metaxa was invented in 1888 by the eponymous Spyros Metaxas, a Greek merchant and pub owner, who struck upon the idea of making a brandy from the plentiful vineyards around his home near Athens.

The particular wine grapes used to make Metaxa are unique to Greece, and are generally dried in the sun prior to fermentation in order to concentrate the flavour of the base wine. After the various white wine grapes are blended together, they are then distilled to make a grape brandy.

At this stage of the game, we have a regular brandy much like any other from a handful of countries, but Metaxa then blends in a sweet Greek Muscat wine for flavouring, as well as a secret blend of herbs, floral extracts, and rose petals.

This makes Metaxa unique in the world of brandies, as most other types of brandy are simply distilled from base wines, but do not have the added sweetness or herbs.

Fortunately, Greece has never laboured under the yoke of Prohibition, so Metaxa has been continuously produced since 1888, even through both of the world wars.

Metaxa is most commonly available as 5 star or 7 star, which each star on the label representing the number of years the brandy was aged in oak barrels.

The 5 star is the most common, and your I can still fondly recall enjoying 5 star Metaxa directly from the brass tap in the oak barrel at the distillery when I visited Greece many years ago.

The flavour of a 5 star Metaxa tends towards rich fruit, particularly orange zest and raisin. The aging in oak also imparts flavours of vanilla and smoke, making for a complex and pleasing brandy.

The vast majority of Metaxa is sold as 5 star, but there are niche markets for those who prefer 7 star, or even much older 12 star. As the Metaxa ages, the flavour becomes drier, more more notes of raisin, tobacco, and spice.

Metaxa can age in oak barrels practically forever, and there was a special 80-year bottling made back in 2008 from the original wooden casks to celebrate the 120th birthday of Metaxa. Sadly, only 1888 bottles were made, so I am unlikely to ever have the opportunity to sample such an old brandy. That will have to be a new entry on the bucket list!

I prefer to enjoy my Metaxa straight, the same way I like my whiskies, wines, and women. However, due to its rich flavouring, Metaxa is also quite popular in cocktails.

A common party drink in Greece is their spin on the screwdriver, made with Metaxa and orange juice in a highball glass, and maybe even a dash of Grenadine for colour.

For a Greek version of a martini, Metaxa also makes a good substitute for Vermouth. Simply mix two parts Gin with one part Metaxa, then pour into a martini glass to serve. You will feel just like a swarthy James Bond!

In the summer months that now seem but a fading memory, I have even been known to whip up a Greek-inspired jug of Sangria, starting with n a full bottle of white wine, 6oz of Metaxa, and a bunch of thinly sliced oranges and strawberries. Just before serving, add a can or two of club soda for a refreshing sparkle, and you have the perfect patio drink!

You will find Metaxa at any Greek restaurant, as well as all well-stocked liquor stores in Canada. Expect to pay around $25 for a 750mL bottle. So, if you are feeling adventurous, order a snifter the next time you are out for dinner, or pick up a bottle from your friendly neighbourhood booze merchant!

