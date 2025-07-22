Proposed Chestermere Learning & Testing Centre Aims to Fill Critical Gap for Adult Learners

A bold and timely proposal is gaining traction to establish a new Chestermere Learning and Testing Centre (CLTC)—a community-driven hub designed to support adult learning, career development, and credential testing in our growing city.

At a recent Governance and Priorities Committee meeting, City of Chestermere Council members voiced strong support for the CLTC initiative, recognizing it as a needed response to rising housing development, a diversifying population, and limited local access to adult learning opportunities.

The proposed centre would offer programs developed in partnership with SAIT Polytechnic, covering pathways such as Corporate Training, Management & Leadership, Business & Entrepreneurship, Pre-Apprenticeship (Trades), Digital Literacy, Data Science, and Health Care Aide. These focus areas were chosen for their relevance to a young and rapidly evolving local workforce.

Testing and preparation for national and international credentials, such as the Canadian Adult Education Credential (CAEC) and International English Language Testing System (IELTS), will also be available, including support for English language learners and adult foundational education.

“This centre is about giving people second chances, new opportunities, and accessible pathways right here in Chestermere,” said Carey Hilgartner, who is leading the project through Hilgartner Learning. “We want to remove barriers like transportation, childcare, and cost, and make success possible for more residents.”

The CLTC would work closely with regional Community Adult Learning Programs (CALPs) and act as a connector to wraparound support services. A Community Town Hall will be held on July 23 from 6–9 PM at the MPP Hall in the Chestermere Community Rec Centre to gather public and stakeholder input. Two separate needs assessments will be conducted—one for local organizations interested in participating, and another for residents to share their learning goals and challenges.

The City Council is expected to play a key role as a development partner. Hilgartner Learning and the City Council are currently exploring an implementation plan.

With funding and collaboration, the CLTC could soon become a cornerstone of economic, educational, and social development in Chestermere—a place where local learning leads to lasting opportunity.

Visit https://foundationallearning.ca/cltc to find out more.

