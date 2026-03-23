Prairie Waters Elementary Expands to Full-Day Kindergarten for 2026–27

Families in Chestermere will see a shift in early learning options beginning in the 2026–27 school year, as Prairie Waters Elementary School moves to a full-day kindergarten model.

The change was approved by the Rocky View Schools (RVS) board of trustees on March 19, following a period of public consultation that included feedback from parents and community members. The decision reflects a broader trend across Alberta school divisions to expand access to full-day early learning programs.

Currently, Prairie Waters operates a half-day kindergarten program. Under the new model, students will attend alternating full days, a format designed to provide extended learning time while balancing classroom capacity and scheduling.

RVS officials say families with children entering kindergarten next year will receive detailed information in the coming months, including scheduling and program structure.

Prairie Waters is not alone in the transition. The expansion of full-day kindergarten will also apply to Fireside School in Cochrane and RancheView School in Airdrie, signalling a division-wide effort to enhance early years programming.

Full-day kindergarten has been widely associated with improved readiness for Grade 1, particularly in areas such as literacy, numeracy, and social development. Educators often point to the additional time as an opportunity for play-based learning, individualized support, and stronger peer interaction.

For growing communities like Chestermere, where school enrolment continues to rise, the shift also reflects evolving demand from families seeking more comprehensive early education options.

While implementation details are still being finalized, the approved change marks a notable step in how early learning will be delivered locally—one that is expected to impact families, educators, and classroom planning in the years ahead.

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