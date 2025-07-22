Province Approves Modular Classrooms to Ease Overcrowding

In response to mounting enrolment pressures across Alberta, the provincial government has approved five new modular classrooms for schools struggling with capacity issues—one of which will be headed to Rainbow Creek Elementary School in Chestermere.

The decision, announced earlier this month by the Government of Alberta, is part of an ongoing effort to manage growing student populations in rapidly expanding communities. The portable-style classrooms offer a temporary but practical solution to overcrowded learning environments while longer-term infrastructure plans are developed.

Rainbow Creek Elementary is no stranger to these space constraints. The Chestermere school is already scheduled to receive one modular classroom by late fall 2025. Now, with the province’s latest approval, a second modular unit is expected to be delivered and operational by spring 2026.

Rocky View Schools (RVS), the division overseeing education in the region, confirmed the update in a public statement. “We are pleased to receive this support from the provincial government. Modular classrooms help us meet student needs while we continue to advocate for permanent school builds,” said an RVS spokesperson.

Chestermere’s population has grown significantly in recent years, and schools like Rainbow Creek Elementary are feeling the pressure. As of the last school year, RVS reported that many of its facilities in Chestermere and Airdrie were operating near or over capacity. While modular classrooms don’t provide the amenities of full school buildings, they are an efficient and cost-effective way to alleviate the immediate strain.

Other schools approved to receive the new modulars include École Edwards Elementary School and Ralph McCall School, both located in Airdrie—another community experiencing rapid growth. These schools, like Rainbow Creek, have seen consistent increases in student numbers, prompting concerns from both parents and educators about class sizes and learning conditions.

Modular classrooms are factory-built units designed to provide flexible, scalable classroom space. While temporary, they are equipped with heating, ventilation, and appropriate learning infrastructure, and are fully integrated into the school’s daily operations. Once installed, the units allow schools to maintain appropriate class sizes and ensure students have the space they need to learn.

RVS continues to advocate for long-term solutions, including the construction of new schools. In its most recent capital plan submission to the province, the division prioritized new builds for both Chestermere and Airdrie. Until those projects are approved and funded, modular classrooms remain a critical stopgap.

Parents and staff have expressed mixed feelings—relief at receiving much-needed space, but concern over the province’s reliance on temporary solutions.

Every additional classroom helps,” said one Rainbow Creek parent. “But what we really need is a new school. These kids deserve better than trailers.”

The province has not yet released a full timeline for when all five modulars will be delivered, but installation is expected to begin in stages through late 2025 and into spring 2026.

As Alberta communities like Chestermere continue to grow, pressure will remain on both school boards and the provincial government to keep pace with the infrastructure needs of a booming student population. For now, modulars are buying time—but the clock is ticking.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.