Rainbow Road Bridge to Experience Single Lane Closures in June

Starting June 9 and continuing through June 20, motorists traveling on Rainbow Road Bridge in Chestermere can expect intermittent and alternating single-lane closures. The closures are part of planned maintenance to address deficiency items identified during the CCC inspection.

Volker Stevin, the contractor responsible for the bridge, will be on-site to complete these repairs from June 4 to June 27. The work will focus on both the east and west sides of the bridge to ensure that all necessary tasks are completed safely and efficiently.

Key repairs include final paint touch-ups to the bridge abutments, class finish on both lanes, concrete barrier repairs, and adjustments to manholes. Additionally, pedestrian handrails will be repaired, and any other tasks requiring direct access to the bridge structure will be completed during this period.

Work will take place daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, though these hours may adjust based on traffic flow and site conditions. The alternating lane closures will allow crews to work on the structure while minimizing disruption to traffic.

Residents and commuters are advised to plan for possible delays during this time and to exercise caution when navigating through the work zone. These maintenance efforts are vital to ensuring the long-term safety and functionality of the bridge, which is an essential route for Chestermere’s traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed on any updates related to the closure and be prepared for temporary lane reductions throughout the work period.

