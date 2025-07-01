Rocky View County Approves Major Road Safety and Infrastructure Upgrades

Rocky View County (RVC) Council has approved a series of significant road safety and infrastructure projects designed to address growth, improve traffic flow, and enhance safety for residents and commuters across the region.

At its June 17 meeting, Council unanimously passed a $21 million budget adjustment for long-awaited improvements to the Highway 1 and Range Road 33 interchange in Springbank. The interchange is a key access point to schools, businesses, the Springbank Park For All Seasons, and the Springbank Airport.

The project, which has been in planning stages since 2022, will see a major overhaul of the aging infrastructure. Plans include a new four-lane twinned bridge, updated roundabouts, and the demolition of the existing bridge.

Funding for the project comes from multiple sources: $6 million from the County, $18 million from developers Harmony Developments Inc. and Bingham Crossing Properties Inc., and $25.4 million from Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors (ATEC), which recently added $21 million to its previous commitments. The total cost is expected to reach $48 million, although officials warn proposed American tariffs on materials could increase final costs once construction begins.

In another key decision, Council approved $11.16 million for the Township Road 250 realignment project in the Conrich area. The project aims to divert heavy truck traffic generated by the CN Intermodal Facility away from residential areas and address safety concerns at Conrich Road. The upgrade will create a signalized intersection, improve the CN Rail crossing angle, and build the first two lanes of a future four-lane industrial roadway.

Council also endorsed a speed limit reduction on Highway 564 between 84 Street NE and Highway 9, lowering it from 100 km/h to 90 km/h. The decision followed a speed study by ATEC highlighting frequent collisions and safety concerns, particularly around school bus routes.

Councillors Greg Boehlke and Sunny Samra supported the measure, with Samra calling for further review of merging lanes that remain problematic.

Council directed administration to notify ATEC of its support for the change and consider additional signage and intersection safety studies in the corridor.

These decisions reflect Council’s commitment to balancing regional growth with safety and responsible infrastructure investment.

