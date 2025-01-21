Rocky View’s Beacon Area Structure Plan Review

Rocky View County is setting its sights on the future with a proposal that could reshape the high-tech landscape of the region. The Beacon AI Hub Area Structure Plan (ASP) is under review after Stantec Consulting, representing Beacon Data Centers Inc., submitted a developer-led and developer-funded proposal in August 2024. This ambitious plan aims to transform a 946-acre site into an artificial intelligence hub paired with a solar farm.

Strategically located about 3.2 kilometres east of Calgary and 2.4 kilometres northwest of the hamlet of Indus, the site was chosen not by accident. Its proximity to three key Enmax electrical substations—Enmax 65, Langdon, and Shepherd—ensures that it has the robust power infrastructure necessary to support the energy-intensive operations of an AI hub. This thoughtful selection of location highlights Rocky View County’s commitment to leveraging existing assets in order to foster technological innovation and sustainable energy initiatives.

For communities like Chestermere, just a short drive from Calgary, the plan represents more than a regional development project; it could be a harbinger of economic and technological growth that ripples throughout the surrounding areas. The rise of artificial intelligence as a transformative force in industries from healthcare to finance makes this ASP especially timely. By incorporating renewable energy via the solar farm, the project also reinforces Alberta’s broader efforts toward sustainable development—a key interest for communities that value environmental stewardship alongside economic growth.

Under the County’s Municipal Development Plan, the proposed development falls under a Business Use classification, mandating the adoption of an ASP to meticulously outline land use and servicing. The terms of reference for the plan were presented to the County Council and received approval on November 12, 2024. This approval sets the stage for detailed planning stages that will define infrastructure needs, zoning requirements, and service provisions needed for the project’s success.

Residents in Chestermere, known for their forward-thinking approach to local development, are watching these proceedings with keen interest. The Beacon AI Hub Area Structure Plan is not only a technological venture but also a catalyst that could inspire similar projects across the region. With its potential to attract high-tech investments and create new jobs, the plan aligns well with the ambitions of communities seeking to diversify their local economies while remaining grounded in sustainable practices.

As Rocky View County moves forward with the review, communities like Chestermere remain hopeful that the project will bring tangible benefits, ensuring that when the digital revolution comes knocking, the region is ready to open its door

