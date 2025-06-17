School library standards and youth employment supports

Alberta parents go to great lengths to ensure their children do not end up exposed to inappropriate content. Television programs, movies, and other forms of media frequently come with “viewer discretion is advised” warnings aimed at alerting parents to potentially age-inappropriate content. Schools are the last place parents should have to worry about their children viewing sexually explicit material.

Until recently some school libraries in Calgary and Edmonton schools contained books depicting graphic sex acts, pornographic scenes, and other content that has no place in an elementary school or junior high school. For example, school libraries in Edmonton and Calgary contained Blankets, a graphic novel by Craig Thompson. This book contains major literary themes relating to adult sexuality.

Other concerning examples have been identified as well, prompting serious questions about what’s appropriate in school settings. These books in question contain graphic illustrations, and detailed language describing sex acts, masturbation, and sexually violent slurs. Some even include depictions of child molestation.

Alberta currently lacks a consistent standard for which materials end up on the shelves of school libraries. That’s why Alberta’s government launched a public engagement to develop clear rules to ensure school library materials are age-appropriate and consistent across the province. This feedback will help inform new standards for the selection and management of kindergarten to grade 12 school library materials.

Our schools must be safe places where children can learn and grow without exposure to graphic sexual content and pornographic materials. Parents deserve better – they deserve assurance that their children will not access age-inappropriate material at school. While many Alberta school boards already have policies addressing school library materials, the new requirements will provide province-wide consistency. They will apply to public, separate, francophone, charter, and independent schools.

In addition to developing standardization of school library policies, our government is also looking beyond the classroom to help young people succeed. Alberta’s government is investing more than $17 million in employment supports for youth, including those at risk or facing other barriers, so that more young Albertans can find a job and earn a pay cheque. This investment will expand in-person and virtual employment services for youth, such as job coaching, resume development, interview practice, job search strategies, workshops and job placements. By investing in these valuable youth employment supports, Alberta’s government and its partners are giving the next generation hope for the future while building the workforce needed to support and grow Alberta’s economy.

As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

