Strathmore RCMP seek public assistance on locating missing male

Strathmore, Alta. – Strathmore RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating missing 15-year-old David Loonskin. David was reported missing on Jan. 21, 2025, when he did not return home to his Langdon residence. He may be in Edmonton or Saskatchewan.

David is described as:

5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds

Medium complexion

He wears silver glasses and has braces

Brown eyes and medium length black hair

Last seen wearing tan shoes and a black winter jacket

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of David, please contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

