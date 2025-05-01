Supporting the Formative Years: Chestermere’s Coalition for Early Childhood Development Relaunches

The early years, from birth to age six, are often called the most formative time in a child’s life. During this period, young children grow rapidly across five key areas of development: physical, cognitive, language and communication, social-emotional, and adaptive/self-help. Each of these domains plays a vital role in shaping how a child experiences the world around them and lays the foundation for their future success.

That’s why a local community initiative is turning its attention back to these early years in a big way.

The Formative 5 Coalition has officially relaunched in Chestermere. This community-led initiative is focused on supporting the development of children aged 0–6 and their families. Spearheaded by Chestermere Parent & Caregiver Support Services (PCSS), the Calgary Rural Primary Care Network (CRPCN), and Little Lake Locals, the coalition will bring together a broad network of organizations, educators, health care professionals, and community advocates with a shared goal: to give every child in Chestermere the best start possible.

What Is the Formative 5?

The coalition’s name reflects its mission, to take meaningful action around the five core areas of early childhood development:

Physical Development: Encouraging healthy growth through movement, motor skills, and wellness.

Cognitive Development: Supporting early learning, curiosity, and problem-solving.

Language & Communication: Helping children build strong speaking, listening, and understanding skills.

Social-Emotional Development: Fostering relationships, empathy, and emotional regulation.

Adaptive Development: Encouraging self-help skills like dressing, feeding, and independence.

Together, these domains are the building blocks of lifelong learning, health, and well-being.

A Community Approach

The Formative 5 Coalition will be made up of representatives from a wide range of local agencies and service providers, that may include:

Parent Caregiver Support Services (City of Chestermere)

Little Lake Locals

Calgary Rural Primary Care Network

Trellis Society

Chestermere Public Library

Local schools and child development advisors

Early childhood educators and local child care centres

Throughout the year, members will meet quarterly and work collaboratively to:

Identify community assets that support child development

Understand barriers and gaps faced by local families

Raise awareness about the importance of the early years

Share resources and strengthen connections across sectors

Whether through events, workshops, or shared initiatives, the coalition’s work will be grounded in action, with the well-being of children at the heart of everything they do.

Why It Matters

The years from birth to six are a time of incredible growth, but they may also be overwhelming for families trying to navigate support systems, access resources, or simply find connection. The Formative 5 aims to make that journey easier by creating a more coordinated, supportive, and informed early childhood network in Chestermere.

This isn’t a brand-new initiative, it’s a refreshed and refocused effort that recognizes how essential it is to come together as a community to support young families.

So, whether you’re an early childhood caregiver, educator, or simply someone who cares about the future of Chestermere, there’s a role for everyone to play in helping our youngest residents thrive.

Save the Date: Lunch and Learn May 7

If you’re working with children and families, you are invited to join the conversation. The Formative 5 Coalition is hosting a lunch and learn session for all interested community members on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, over the lunch hour.

To RSVP or learn more, contact Sumeet Kalsi at

skalsi@chestermere.ca.

