The Chestermere Trunk-or-Treat Less Than Two Weeks Away!

Families in Chestermere are gearing up for a festive and free Halloween tradition as the Trunk-or-Treat returns on Sunday, October 19, 2025, co-hosted by the Chestermere Public Library and Little Lake Locals. The fun begins early — with children clad in costumes traveling from car to car to collect treats — all in the safety of a controlled parking-lot setting.

What to Expect at Trunk-or-Treat + Pumpkin Palooza

Rather than the usual neighborhood trick-or-treating, Trunk-or-Treat invites children to visit decorated vehicles staffed by local businesses, groups, and families. Participants hand out candy or goodies directly from their trunks, creating a vibrant, trick-or-treat “parade” through the library parking lot.

This year marks the 9th annual Trunk-or-Treat event, paired with the library’s Pumpkin Palooza, which runs from 12:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat activities begin at 12:15 p.m. and continue until around 3:00 p.m.

Pumpkin Palooza adds a full range of family-friendly attractions: a magic show, pumpkin decorating, a spiderweb maze, ghost toss, and other seasonal crafts and games. The magic show, performed by Christopher Cool, is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. — and requires separate registration for those sessions.

How to Participate & What to Know

No registration is required for general attendance at either Trunk-or-Treat or Pumpkin Palooza.

Businesses, organizations, or community groups interested in sponsoring a trunk can register in advance through Little Lake Locals or the event’s organizing bodies. As of now, trunk registration is open.

Trunk hosts are encouraged to budget for around 400–500 children, and to prefer non-food treats where possible to be inclusive.

The event takes place in the library parking lot at 105B Marina Road, Chestermere.

Why the Event Matters

In a time when many Halloween events are scaled back or disrupted, the return of Chestermere’s Trunk-or-Treat reflects the strength of local community spirit. It allows children to enjoy seasonal fun in a safe, centralized environment and offers local businesses and groups a chance to connect with families face-to-face.

Organizer Little Lake Locals calls October 19 the 9th year of the Chestermere Trunk or Treat tradition ( an indication of how the event has grown in popularity and community importance.

For families seeking a fun, low-cost outing, it’s a perfect choice: dress the kids, bring a bag, and join the safe Halloween fun right in town.

Mark your calendar: Sunday, October 19 — costumed children, decorated cars, treats, and community spirit all gather at the Chestermere Public Library.

