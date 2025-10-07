Three New Businesses Opened Their Doors at Dawson Wharf Moun

The Dawning of Dawson Wharf Mount’s commercial heart is brightened this fall as three new businesses recently launched at 20 Dawson Wharf Mount in Chestermere. Local foodies and community supporters are now welcomed into The Chai Bar, An Indian Affair, and DC Pizza & Rolled Ice Cream — all ready to serve flavors that delight and diversify the area’s dining scene.

The Chai Bar opened its doors on October 5, 2025, offering its signature blends and casual eats from the newly established location at Dawson Wharf Mount. Known for its vibrant chai flavors — including Karda and Rose Chai — the café brings “good vibes only” as it builds connections with Chestermere’s residents.

Just next door, An Indian Affair quietly opened alongside the others, presenting a warm ambiance and menu designed with date nights in mind. While details of its menu are still emerging, its presentation has already drawn attention from locals seeking more fine-dining South Asian cuisine in the city.

Completing the trio, DC Pizza & Rolled Ice Cream held its grand opening on October 5 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the same plaza.

The location signals the brand’s expansion into Chestermere, offering made-from-scratch pizzas — including gluten-free options — as well as live preparation of rolled ice cream in visually engaging style.

Fans can already find this location listed under their upcoming sites on the DC Pizza website.

Dawson Wharf Mount, located in Chestermere’s rapidly growing Dawson’s Landing district, is becoming a hub for mixed-use development and local commerce. The three new food ventures enrich the vibrancy of the plaza and support the city’s goal of fostering local business growth in residential neighbourhoods.

With these new openings, residents benefit from increased culinary options, pedestrian traffic, and convenient gathering spots closer to home. It also offers local entrepreneurs a chance to test their concepts in a community ready to welcome them.

No reservations are required to pop in and explore. Whether you’re craving a warm cup of artisanal chai, an elegant meal for two, or a slice of pizza and some sweet rolled ice cream, these newcomers are open and excited to meet you.

Support local — take a stroll into Dawson Wharf Mount’s plaza and help welcome these three fresh voices in Chestermere’s ever-evolving foodie and community scene.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.