Three Young Fighters Triumph; Kent Polines Maintains Undefeated Streak

According to Alex Halat of Chestermere Boxing Club , the night of October 4th was one to remember — a powerful reminder of what dedication, teamwork, and community support can accomplish.

“We had three amazing young fighters competing at one venue, and they all came out victorious,” said Halat, still energized from the event. “It was one of those nights that reminds you why we do this. The hard work, the training, the sacrifices — it all paid off in those moments.”

The evening began with three of Chestermere Boxing’s up-and-coming athletes entering the ring with determination and focus. Each fighter executed their game plan and walked away with a win. For Halat, who coaches and mentors these athletes, the victories were not just about skill — they were about character.

“These young fighters showed incredible discipline,” he said. “They’ve put in the hours, listened to their coaches, and carried themselves with professionalism. Seeing them get those wins makes every training session worthwhile.”

Once the first set of matches concluded, Halat and members of the Chestermere Boxing team packed up quickly and hit the road — because the night wasn’t over yet. The next stop was a hometown fight for Kent Ramer Polines, a local favourite and one of Alberta’s most exciting professional boxers.

Polines, who trains out of Unity Boxing in Calgary, put on a dominant performance, finishing his opponent with a TKO to extend his record to 5–0. It was another defining moment in his young career, cementing his reputation as a powerful and precise fighter with four knockouts among his five wins.

“Watching Kent fight is always special,” said Halat. “He never disappoints — it’s pure focus and discipline. He controls the pace, stays composed, and when the opening’s there, he takes it. That’s the mark of a great fighter.”

The October 4th event represented more than just athletic success; it was a celebration of community. Behind every boxer are trainers, volunteers, sponsors, and families who dedicate their time, resources, and encouragement to make these moments possible. Halat emphasized how vital that network of support is to keeping local boxing alive and thriving.

“We couldn’t do this without our sponsors and volunteers,” he said. “They make these journeys memorable for the athletes. Every time these fighters step into the ring, they’re not just representing themselves — they’re representing the community that stands behind them.”

Chestermere Boxing continues to play an essential role in developing young athletes across the region, offering a space where they can build confidence, discipline, and resilience. For Halat, boxing has always been about more than competition — it’s about giving youth the tools to succeed both inside and outside the ring.

“Every win is great,” he said, “but what matters most is seeing these athletes grow — seeing them take lessons from training and apply them to life. That’s what makes this so rewarding.”

As the cheers faded and the fighters packed up their gear, the sense of pride lingered. For Chestermere Boxing, October 4th wasn’t just a night of victories — it was proof that with hard work, heart, and community behind you, anything is possible.

As Halat reflected on the evening, his pride in the fighters and the program was unmistakable. “When you see these kids put in the work and succeed, you know you’re building something lasting,” he said. “It’s about more than boxing — it’s about community.”

