Tim Hortons Brings Back the Cups for Roll Up to Win Contest

Tim Hortons is set to revive a beloved Canadian tradition, reintroducing hot beverage cups with rollable rims for its famed Roll Up to Win contest. The promotion, which officially kicks off on February 24, will combine the nostalgia of the original contest with modern digital elements, promising an exciting experience for fans in Chestermere and across the country.

Originally launched in 1986 as Roll up the Rim to Win, the contest became a staple of Canadian culture over the decades. However, in 2020, Tim Hortons shifted to an entirely digital format to minimize health risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Last year after Roll Up, we did hear some feedback from guests that they really love the game, but were missing the cup, the really tactile rolling up the rim,” said Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi. “When we took stock of last year’s game, we thought, could we bring the cups back in some shape or form?”

Now, Tim Hortons has found a way to reintroduce the rollable beverage cups while addressing lingering health concerns. Winners will be required to show their winning rims to staff before placing them in a designated box, ensuring safety protocols are maintained.

The revived contest will feature two prize pools, blending both physical and digital elements. While limited-edition hot beverage cups will offer a classic rollable rim experience, customers can also earn “digital rolls” by purchasing select hot or cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches, wraps, or other menu items. Additional digital entries are available when customers bring a reusable cup, purchase Tims at Home products, or sign up for a Tims Mastercard.

The prize offerings remain enticing, with chances to win vacations, vehicles, gift cards, coffees, and doughnuts available until March 23. Though the return of the rollable rims is for a limited time, Tim Hortons has not ruled out a permanent comeback if the promotion is well received by loyal customers, including those in Chestermere.

