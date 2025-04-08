Two New Schools Approved for Chestermere

Chestermere’s rapid growth continues to shape its future, with Rocky View Schools (RVS) and the Government of Alberta jointly announcing funding for two new public schools within city limits. The news marks the first new school openings in Chestermere since 2014 and underscores local leaders’ commitment to ensuring accessible education for all families.

The first project, a Kindergarten to Grade 9 school in Dawson’s Landing, has received full construction funding from RVS. The new facility will relieve overcrowding at nearby elementary and middle schools, which have operated beyond capacity as Chestermere’s population surged. According to the City’s 2024 municipal census, Chestermere’s population reached 28,129—a 34 percent increase since 2021—and shows no signs of slowing

Site preparation is already underway, with city administration finalizing road access and utility servicing to facilitate a smooth build. Mayor Shannon Dean praised the collaborative efforts, noting, “It is amazing what can happen when we all work together for the betterment of our community.”

The second announcement secures planning funding for a new high school in the Chelsea neighbourhood, approved under Alberta’s School Accelerator Program as part of Budget 2025. This initiative aims to fast-track design and planning for urgently needed schools in growing communities

Once built, the high school will provide local youth with the opportunity to attend classes closer to home, reducing travel times to Calgary and other surrounding districts.

Local MLA Chantelle de Jonge, elected in 2023 to represent Chestermere‑Strathmore, and Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides were both thanked by Mayor Dean for championing Chestermere’s needs at the provincial level

With Chestermere part of the Calgary census metropolitan area—one of the fastest‑growing regions in Canada, adding over 28,000 residents between July 2023 and July 2024—the new schools are a timely investment in the city’s future.

Opening dates have yet to be confirmed by RVS; updates will be shared as plans progress.

