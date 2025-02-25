Utility Crossing Work to Resume at Founder’s Point Park

The City of Chestermere is gearing up to restart utility crossing work at Founder’s Point Park, a project expected to alleviate infrastructure pressures and improve services for local residents. Crews will be on-site this week to set up equipment, with construction projected to ramp up in the coming weeks—pending final approval from community partners. City officials anticipate completing this phase of work by spring.

In collaboration with a local developer, the City aims to ensure that all essential utility installations meet the community’s growing needs. However, due to safety precautions and the nature of the construction, Founder’s Point Park will remain closed until the work is finished.

Chestermere, a lakeside city of over 22,000 residents (according to the 2021 federal census), places great importance on community spaces like Founder’s Point Park. Understandably, there have been concerns about potential disruptions and the fate of cherished park features. In response, City staff confirm that the park’s time capsule will be preserved and returned to its rightful place once the work is complete. A monument within the park will also be safeguarded during the process, and a temporary sound fence will be erected to reduce construction noise.

Residents who have voiced frustrations are assured that City Hall is working diligently with the developer to address their feedback. Officials emphasize that, once construction concludes, the park’s amenities will be enhanced to better serve the community. “We acknowledge the feelings and concerns of residents,” said a City spokesperson. “We’re committed to ensuring that the final outcome aligns with what Chestermere families expect and deserve.”

Throughout this period, City staff will collaborate closely with community advocates to guarantee that any issues are quickly resolved. Updates will be shared as milestones are reached, ensuring everyone remains informed about this important infrastructure and park-improvement project.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.