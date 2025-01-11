Vigil to Honor Beloved Teacher and Father Tragically Lost in Calgary

In a heartfelt tribute to the lives of Ania Kaminski and her father, Stanislaw Wardzala, a vigil was held on Friday, January 3, from 9 to 10 p.m. near Tuscany Ridge Heights in Calgary. The gathering drew family, friends, colleagues, and community members who came together to honor the memory of the beloved elementary school teacher and her father, both victims of a tragic double homicide on December 29.

Ania, 38, was a dedicated educator at Elizabeth Barrett Elementary School in Cochrane, having previously taught at École Edwards Elementary School in Airdrie and Springbank Community High School. Her commitment to her students and her vibrant presence in the educational community left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Rocky View Schools expressed their condolences, stating, “She will be deeply missed by many colleagues, friends, and students at Rocky View Schools. We are grateful for the positive impact Ania had on the lives of our students and staff over the years.”

The tragic events unfolded on December 29 when Calgary police responded to reports of a person in medical distress at a residence on Kincora Grove Northwest, where they discovered the body of Stanislaw, a man in his 70s. Shortly thereafter, officers found Ania’s body at her home on Tuscany Ridge Heights Northwest. Authorities believe that Ania’s estranged husband, 38-year-old Benedict Kaminski, was responsible for both deaths. An emergency alert was issued as police searched for Benedict, who was later found deceased near Water Valley, northwest of Calgary.

In the wake of this tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to support Ania’s three young children, aged six, four, and two. The fundraiser, initiated by family friend Diana Wysocki, has garnered an outpouring of support, raising over $247,000 to date. Wysocki wrote, “We are heartbroken to share the tragic passing of Ania Wardzala, a beloved mom, daughter, sister, and friend… Ania’s dear children are now facing an unimaginable loss. In this devastating time, we seek to provide support and help these kids navigate their grief, ensuring they have the resources and care they need as they move forward without their mom.”

Ania’s brother, Peter Wardzala, shared insights into the days leading up to the tragedy, revealing that tensions had escalated during a family Christmas dinner, leading Ania to express intentions of leaving her husband. Peter recounted, “There was something off about him… like the way that my sister is cutting pickles and stuff, three times in under a minute he’s arguing about it with her, and we’re all saying, ‘What’s wrong?’” He added that Benedict became so aggravated during dinner that things almost came to blows between him and his brother-in-law. Peter says Ania told him she planned to leave her spouse after the Christmas dinner dispute. Days later, on Dec. 29, she and their father were killed in separate homicides.

The community’s response has been overwhelming, with many expressing their grief and support for the family. Neighbours described the family as loving and close-knit, expressing shock and disbelief at the events. Diane Lincoln, a neighbor of Stanislaw, remarked, “Lovely family. I would have never expected anything like this at all. I’m heartbroken and horrified.”

As the community mourns, attention has also turned to the broader issue of domestic violence. Experts emphasize the importance of recognizing warning signs and providing support to those in potentially dangerous situations. Resources such as 211 Alberta and the Connect Line are available for individuals seeking assistance, and in immediate danger, calling 911 is imperative.

The vigil served not only as a moment of remembrance but also as a call for community solidarity in the face of such tragedies. As candles flickered in the cold January air, attendees shared stories, offered prayers, and provided comfort to one another, reinforcing the strength and resilience of a community united in grief and compassion.

For those wishing to contribute to the support of Ania’s children, the GoFundMe page remains active, reflecting the community’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the well-being of the young ones left behind. The family has expressed profound gratitude for the generosity and kindness shown during this unimaginably difficult time.

