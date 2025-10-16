Families across Alberta are facing a lot of uncertainty right now. When classrooms close, parents are often left scrambling, students risk falling behind, and households shoulder extra costs they didn’t plan for. That’s why Alberta’s government is stepping up with direct supports to help parents and students get through this challenging time.

This month, eligible parents and guardians of students aged 12 and under will receive $30 per child per day, or $150 per week, for the duration of the teachers’ strike. Payments are retroactive to October 6 and will be delivered by e-transfer beginning October 31 directly to families and are not subject to income taxes. To apply, families will need a verified Alberta.ca account and can register in the parent portal once it opens on October 14.

To create a verified Alberta.ca account, please visit account.alberta.ca, click “Create account”, select “For personal use”, and follow the instructions.

To help parents with childcare during the strike, out-of-school care programs can run all day, and qualified families with kids in Grades 1-6 can get a temporary increase to their childcare subsidy after five full days of the strike.

Also, through the parent payment portal, those with active Family Support for Children with Disabilities (FSCD) agreements can apply for an additional $30 per school day for children under the age of 13, and $60 per day for children 13 to17 years old. This extra support is intended to help families who face additional challenges when finding suitable respite and childcare services while schools are closed.

Families can call Child Care Connect at 1-844-644-5165 or use the Child Care Lookup tool online at www.humanservices.alberta.ca/oldfusion/childcarelookup.cfm for help finding a spot.

We’re also making sure kids can keep learning at home. A free, optional parent toolkit aligned with Alberta’s K-12 curriculum is available in English, French and French Immersion, and will be updated weekly. Parents can go to alberta.ca/parent-supports-during-school-closure to access these optional resources.

And because so much of a student’s learning and discovery happens beyond the classroom, select provincial museums and historic sites are offering free admission to Albertans 18 and under for the duration of the strike. Minors 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Our government is focused on supporting parents, keeping kids learning, and providing stability for families while negotiations continue. Our goal is always to reach a fair agreement that supports teachers and students alike. For now, these supports will help families manage added costs and pressures until students are back in school.

As your MLA, I remain committed to advocating for the well-being of students and supporting the essential work of our teachers. I’ve been actively engaging with the feedback I’ve received and ensuring that both parents’ and educators’ voices are shared with the Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board. I continue to represent your concerns at caucus meetings and in discussions with my Ministerial colleagues on your behalf. Your perspectives inform the conversations I bring forward at the provincial level.

Please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

