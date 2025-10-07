Why the 2025 Chestermere Municipal Election Matters

After years of upheaval and uncertainty in local politics, the upcoming 2025 Chestermere municipal election carries a special significance. It is not only an opportunity to elect new leadership but also a chance to safeguard the stability and progress the city has started to regain over the past year.

From Crisis to Calm

Chestermere has not forgotten the turmoil of recent years. In late 2023, Alberta Municipal Affairs intervened by removing the mayor, three councillors, and senior administrators, citing a failure to correct dysfunction. The province stepped in under supervision, leaving residents frustrated and questioning the credibility of local government.

But the 2024 by-election marked a turning point. Voters sent a clear message when they elected a new mayor and council, decisively moving away from the controversy of the past. The outcome allowed the city to “breathe out” after months of tension. Council meetings, once marred by chaos and interruptions that even required RCMP intervention, returned to relative calm and order. With that renewed sense of stability, Chestermere was able to begin focusing once again on community priorities.

A Year of Progress

Since taking office, the mayor and council elected in 2024 have pushed forward with a number of stalled projects and new initiatives. Among them:

Infrastructure: Road upgrades on Marina Drive and Merganser Drive West, as well as plans for the Chestermere Boulevard/17 Avenue SE corridor, have advanced under the new council.

Community Assets: The City completed the acquisition of the Chestermere Regional Recreation Centre lands and the Lakeside Greens Golf Course, preserving them for future generations.

Education & Recreation: Land has been secured in Dawson’s Landing for both a new public high school and a future recreation facility, with early design work now underway.

Utilities & Safety: Deep utility upgrades, emergency repairs, and fire services improvements have been prioritized to meet both current and future needs.

These accomplishments show that the city has not only stabilized but is once again making strides on projects that matter to residents’ daily lives.

Why 2025 Still Matters

With that momentum in place, the 2025 municipal election is critical to keeping Chestermere on track.

1. Sustaining stability. After the turmoil, residents will be weighing whether candidates can preserve the cooperative tone and steady leadership established since the by-election.

2. Building on progress. Many projects are in early phases. The next council will need to see them through — from transportation corridors to recreation facilities.

3. Ensuring accountability. With Chestermere’s history fresh in voters’ minds, residents will expect clear communication and transparency from whoever holds office.

4. Managing growth. As one of Alberta’s fastest-growing cities, Chestermere requires long-term planning in housing, infrastructure, and services.

A Watershed Moment

The 2025 election offers Chestermere voters a rare chance: to protect the calm that followed the storm, while ensuring that the progress of the past year doesn’t lose steam. By carefully considering candidates’ records, vision, and commitment to open governance, residents can help secure a more stable and prosperous future for their community.

