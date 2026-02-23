$800,000 Gift Sparks New Chapter for Chestermere Boxing Club

A transformative donation is set to reshape the future of amateur boxing in Chestermere and create a new community gathering space for youth and families.

The Chestermere Boxing Club has received an $800,000 gift from the Cadmus Foundation, a contribution that puts the long-planned construction of a permanent, standalone training facility within reach. The volunteer-driven, non-profit club currently operates out of the Chestermere Recreation Centre, where demand for space has grown alongside its rapidly expanding membership.

Founder Alex Halat says the project is about more than building a gym.

“Not only are we seeking to build the boxing club, we’re building a full not-for-profit centre for the community,” Halat said.

From five athletes to a regional program

The club’s growth over the past several years has been dramatic. What began in 2020 with just five young athletes has developed into a program serving more than 200 participants. Today, the facility draws boxers from across the region, including Strathmore, Langdon, Cheadle, Hussar and Lyalta.

That growth reflects both Chestermere’s rising population and the accessibility of the sport itself.

Boxing remains one of the most affordable organized sports for families. Monthly training costs are comparatively low, and required equipment is minimal, removing financial barriers that often prevent youth from participating in structured athletics.

The result has been a program that blends athletic development with mentorship, discipline and a sense of belonging for young people.

Vision for a multi-use community hub

Preliminary plans for the new building outline a 10,000-square-foot boxing gym on the main floor, purpose-built for training, competition preparation and fitness programming.

The upper level would house dedicated program space for Synergy Connects, expanding opportunities for youth mentorship, education and support services. The proposal also includes an attached food bank, reinforcing the club’s broader focus on community wellbeing.

Halat says rising rental costs and limited availability at shared facilities made a permanent home a necessity.

A standalone site would allow the organization to run more classes, host events and remove wait-lists, while creating a stable environment for long-term program development.

Fundraising and next steps

With the Cadmus Foundation donation providing a significant foundation, the club continues to pursue additional funding through grants, sponsorships and community fundraising.

The overall project is expected to require between $2 million and $3 million to complete.

If fundraising milestones are reached on schedule, construction could begin as early as this summer, with a potential completion timeline in 2027. A final schedule will depend on approvals, land considerations and capital commitments.

The organization is expected to present its plans to Chestermere City Council on March 10 as discussions continue around the project’s future location and community partnerships.

Building more than athletes

For many families, the boxing club has become a second home — a place where young people gain confidence, structure and positive role models.

The proposed facility would significantly expand that impact, creating space not only for athletes, but for outreach programs, food security initiatives and youth development services.

As Chestermere continues to grow, the project represents a grassroots response to the increasing need for accessible recreation and safe, supportive environments for young residents.

With a major donation now secured, the vision of a permanent home for the Chestermere Boxing Club is no longer a distant goal, but a project moving steadily toward reality — one that aims to strengthen both the sporting landscape and the social fabric of the community.

