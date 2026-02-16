Albertans Are Proud Canadians

Wheat from our fields. Energy from our land. Athletes on podiums. Every day, Alberta and Albertans make Canada proud — feeding the country, fueling the economy, and bringing home hard-won medals. We strengthen this nation. We are essential to its prosperity. We are fiercely Albertan and proudly Canadian.

Alberta’s influence in Canada is considerable and hard-earned. An economic engine, we contribute billions in revenue and help set the direction of national energy and agricultural policy. Our Members of Parliament represent us with meaningful authority. Whether serving in government or in opposition, they work to strengthen Alberta’s position — advancing our interests, shaping legislation, and holding Ottawa accountable for treating Albertans fairly.

At times, it can feel as though we are not being heard. The federal government has made its share of mistakes, and that frustration is real. But in Alberta, we value relationships and community. We don’t walk away when things get difficult — we sit down for hard conversations and work things out. Walking away from Canada would not just redraw lines on a map; it would separate families, divide business interests, and strain relationships with the First Nations communities with whom we share this land. Our instinct has always been to build, not to break, and Albertans believe in repair over rupture.

Within Canada, Albertans benefit from stability and predictability — and in a strong economy, stability matters. We understand that uncertainty drives up risk, and risk costs money. Canada’s AAA credit rating and strong national institutions help keep borrowing costs lower for farmers buying equipment, companies investing in energy projects, and municipalities building infrastructure. We share a stable currency trusted around the world, and a banking system that proved its resilience when much of the global financial system faltered in 2008. With dependable crop insurance and national disaster relief, we know that when drought, floods, or wildfire threaten our livelihoods, we are not standing alone. Our country stands with us.

The rest of Canada is Alberta’s largest and most reliable customer. As part of our federal system, we enjoy barrier-free access to these essential markets. A significant share of our beef, grain, canola, and pork is sold across provincial lines. Our energy moves east and west with minimal hindrance, powering homes and industries nationwide. And when we reach beyond our borders to global markets, we do so with the negotiating strength and credibility of a G7 nation — with far more leverage than Alberta would carry alone.

Businesses considering Alberta look for stability, clear rules, and long-term predictability. When separation is on the table and the political future is in question, investors hesitate. Companies may choose to expand elsewhere, and skilled workers — the engineers, entrepreneurs, and innovators we rely on — may build their futures in more secure provinces.

Albertans value reliable, well-established programs like the Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security, and Employment Insurance. These are not handouts — they are earned benefits, built on decades of hard work and steady contributions. We deserve the peace of mind of knowing that what we have paid into will be there when we need it. Our federal income supports are not perfect, but they are proven and dependable. Improving what works makes far more sense than tearing it down and starting from scratch.

At a time when real priorities demand our attention, separation is a distraction Alberta cannot afford. We want better access to health care, less crowded classrooms, and meaningful investment in roads, water systems, and local infrastructure. Money wasted on referendums, lawsuits, and political posturing is money not spent improving everyday life for Albertans. Our time, talent, and resources are too valuable to be diverted from the work that truly matters.

We are also living in a more uncertain world — one where size and strength matter. Global tensions, fragile supply chains, and shifting geopolitical power make smaller jurisdictions more exposed to risk. As part of a G7 nation and a NATO member, Alberta benefits from economic clout, trade leverage, and collective security that it could not replicate alone.

If we value our freedom and prosperity, we should not weaken the foundation that protects them. The call to Albertans is not to walk away, but to stand firm — to engage, not withdraw; to demand fairness, yes, but to do so with the confidence of a province that knows its worth.

We can defend our industries, strengthen our communities, and insist on respect within Confederation without tearing it apart. Alberta has always met challenges with grit, independence of spirit, and a willingness to lead. Now is the time to bring that same resolve to Canada — to shape it, strengthen it, and ensure it works for future generations. Canada is stronger because of Alberta, and Alberta is stronger and freer within Canada.

Vamini Selvanandan is a family physician and public health practitioner in Alberta. For more articles like this, visit www.engagedcitizen.ca.

By Vamini Selvanandan© 2026. This work is licensed under a Creative Commons CC BY 4.0 license.

