There is a certain kind of confidence you can feel in a growing province. It shows up in the sound of cranes above city skylines, in packed classrooms training the next generation of tradespeople, and in arenas filled with athletes chasing national championships.

Alberta’s future is being built by skilled hands. This week, our government announced a historic $384-million investment to create 5,500 additional apprenticeship training spaces through NAIT’s new Advanced Skills Centre. This new facility will expand hands-on learning opportunities in construction, transportation, manufacturing, and energy, helping students move directly from the classroom into rewarding careers. By making one of the largest training investments in the trades, we are building the next generation of Alberta’s workforce and giving thousands of Albertans a pathway to stable and high-paying careers that will shape the province for decades to come.

At the same time, our government is continuing to strengthen workforce training and employment supports across the province. Through a new $68.5-million investment in partnership with the federal government, Alberta is expanding apprenticeship training, retraining, and employment services to help workers adapt to changing economic conditions and connect to in-demand jobs. This investment will help at least 7,800 Albertans access skills training, career guidance, and rapid employment services in industries facing global pressures and workforce shortages. Whether someone is upgrading their skills, transitioning careers, or entering the workforce for the first time, these investments are helping ensure Alberta workers are prepared for the opportunities of tomorrow and that employers can continue finding the skilled labour they need to grow.

Our government is also stepping onto the national stage this month as communities across the province welcome thousands of athletes, coaches, families, and spectators for major sporting championships in Calgary and Edmonton. From the Volleyball Canada Youth National Championships, the Canadian Open Judo Championships, to the Karate Canada Junior National Championships, these events will bring tens of thousands of visitors to Alberta. They’ll also generate millions of dollars in economic activity for local businesses, hotels, and restaurants. Beyond the economic impact, these events showcase Alberta’s hospitality, energy, and reputation as a premier destination for major national and international competitions.

Due to the rapid population growth in our province, Alberta’s government is investing $200 million through the new Class Size Reduction Grant to help hire more than 1,400 teachers across Alberta and reduce class sizes from Kindergarten to Grade 9. This targeted investment will help schools facing the greatest capacity pressures create safer and more manageable learning environments that better support both students and teachers. Combined with previous investments in educational assistants, classroom complexity supports, and new school construction, this funding reflects a long-term commitment from our government to stronger classrooms and better learning conditions for Alberta students across the province.

The story of Alberta has always been one of builders – people willing to step forward, learn new skills, create opportunity, and invest in something bigger than themselves. Whether it is training the next generation of trades professionals, supporting workers through economic change, or investing in our schools, Alberta’s government is focused on building a province that is confident in its future, competitive in its economy, and continues to lead in the years ahead.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.