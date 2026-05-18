Purple Martin Passion

Making a difference in helping a bird species in decline is something Gerry Evans, a resident of Chestermere, has taken to heart. Into his fourth year of determined support, Chestermere’s seasonal Purple Martin population is on the increase. Following up on a 2023 initial story written by former Anchor columnist, Emily Rogers, we headed to Gerry’s residence to update the health of the largest member of the swallow family. Our jaws dropped when we entered the backyard. Not one, not two, but three Purple Martin condos created a bird watcher’s “urban dream”. A few of the male Purple Martins had arrived in advance of the females to claim a condo unit for the reproductive season.

As our conversation with Gerry progressed, it became apparent his dedication to contribute to nature is unsurpassed in many respects. Each condo unit was designed and hand built, using reclaimed wood from the homestead of Gerry’s great grandparents. The vertical pole supports, buried nearly a metre deep in holes cheerfully dug by his grandsons, Josh and Ayden, allow the condos to rise to the heights of twelve feet for the first condo, and ten feet for the second and third living units. The depth of each living unit room is very suitable for martins. One challenge Gerry had was to prevent European Starlings from to the classic break and enter in the condo units to use the nesting boxes themselves. Gerry informed us that starlings do not have a knee joint, keeping their legs from bending. To ensure zero starling access, the entry holes were cut in an oblong design, 3 inches (6.72cm) in length and 1.5 inches (3.81cm) in height.

Once more males and females arrive to the martin condos, the next generation of Purple Martins is the focus of attention. In 2023, playing the “Morning Song”, 3 pairs of martins were attracted to the first condo unit, laying 12 eggs, 9 of which hatched with all 9 fledging. 2024 arrivals indicated growth in the martin colony, with 8 pairs producing 53 eggs, from which 41 hatched and 38 martins fledged.. Further joy was in store for Gerry last year with 16 pairs making his yard home. An amazing 88 eggs were laid, with 71 hatching and 68 youthful martins fledging. An interesting fact about the care of eggs by the adults was noted. Aspen trees close to the condo units, have their top leaves stripped by the adults and placed around the eggs. The reason for this is to keep the eggs moist, essential for successful hatching. Once hatched, the adults are kept incredibly busy, flying at 300 foot (90 metres) heights to nab the midges and other insects needed to nourish the newborn martins. As the days pass in June and July, the martins grow rapidly. At approximately 30 days, the young fledge. Imagine having all of those martins on your deck rail to join you during that morning coffee! The adults continue to care for the young martins for a week or two after they have fledged.

It’s a sad day when the martins leave, heading to South America’s Amazon forests for our winter. That melancholy, a combination of joy, passion and sadness fills the soul. We were thrilled to meet Gerry, a man with sincere interest, great knowledge and condo unit construction skills that all contribute to success. Be sure to take that walk around Kinniburgh Pond and stop by to see the world’s martin population grow. Gerry welcomes questions and is most willing to share his knowledge and expertise, should you be interested in sharing in the movement to help Purple Martins.

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