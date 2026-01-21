Albertans expect their government to listen, act responsibly, and focus on what matters most. Whether it is supporting farmers and ranchers, protecting families, or recognizing individuals who give back to their communities. And that is exactly what our government is doing.

Across our province, farmers and ranchers are raising concerns about proposed federal changes to livestock traceability rules. Alberta’s producers have been leaders in traceability for decades. They understand its importance for food safety, animal health, and access to international markets. But they also know that rules imposed by Ottawa do not always reflect what happens on the ground.

That is why Alberta’s government is standing up for producers by calling on the federal government to slow down, listen, and work directly with industry. Any changes must make sense, avoid creating burdensome red tape, and not add new costs that make life more expensive for families. Traceability must support producers, not make it harder for them to do their jobs.

Following strong feedback from the agriculture sector, the federal government has agreed to pause proposed changes to livestock traceability rules. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed that the regulations are not finalized and will not move forward until concerns are better understood and addressed.

We are also taking a practical approach to online gambling. Unregulated iGaming already exists across Alberta, often with little or no protection for players. Based on recent survey data, unregulated operators are estimated to capture approximately 70 per cent of Alberta’s total iGaming market.

By putting clear rules in place, our government is creating a regulated market with strong safeguards. Advertising will not target minors, professional athletes will not promote gambling, and players will have access to new tools that help prevent harm. It is an approach that puts responsibility first while holding private operators to high standards.

And while we work to protect Albertans in this space, we are also taking time to celebrate the incredible individuals who make our province exceptional. Nominations are now open for the Alberta Order of Excellence – the highest honour our province can bestow. This award recognizes Albertans who have made lasting contributions to their communities, from farmers and volunteers to educators, innovators, and artists. More information is available at www.alberta.ca/aoe-nominate-an-albertan. Behind every strong community are people who quietly go above and beyond. The Alberta Order of Excellence is just one special way to honour their contributions.

In addition to celebrating outstanding individuals, our government is investing directly in the communities that make Alberta thrive. By putting funding where it matters most, we are helping communities build stronger connections, create opportunities, and improve quality of life for every Albertan. Right here in our constituency, I am pleased to share that the Lakes of Muirfield Homeowners Association has received $392,613 for Phase One of the expansion of the Lyalta Recreation and Green Space, through the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Status of Women’s Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) Small Stream. This project will establish a much-needed year-round outdoor recreational space for Lyalta and neighbouring communities in Wheatland County and Rocky View County, including the surrounding areas of Dalroy, Delacour, and Ardenode.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.