Chestermere Boxing Club Turns to Community as Rising Costs Threaten Youth Programs

A cornerstone of youth sport in Chestermere is facing a growing financial challenge, and organizers are now turning to the community for support.

The Chestermere Boxing Club, a volunteer-run organization known for providing structured training and mentorship to local youth, has seen its facility rent more than double in recent months. The increase has placed significant pressure on the club’s ability to continue offering affordable programming.

Rather than passing those costs on to families, club organizers have launched a community raffle with a goal of raising $20,000 to help offset expenses and maintain accessibility.

“This program has always been about keeping doors open for kids who need a positive outlet,” organizers say. “We want to make sure no one is turned away because of cost.”

The club is currently seeking support from local businesses and residents to build momentum for the fundraiser. Organizers aim to assemble approximately $4,000 in raffle prizes, including gift cards, services, merchandise, or experiences that reflect the diversity of Chestermere’s business community.

For participating businesses, the raffle offers both visibility and community engagement. Contributors will be recognized through promotional materials, social media outreach, and acknowledgements during the raffle draw. Organizers also plan to provide formal letters of recognition to donors.

While the raffle is a key initiative, the broader goal is sustaining a program that has quietly shaped the lives of many young residents.

The Chestermere Boxing Club provides more than physical training. Coaches and volunteers focus on discipline, confidence, and resilience—skills that extend well beyond the gym. For many participants, particularly those from families new to the community, the club offers a sense of belonging and structure.

Local sports organizations across Alberta have faced similar pressures in recent years, as rising operational costs challenge the sustainability of grassroots programming. In many cases, these programs rely heavily on volunteers and community partnerships to continue operating.

Organizers say the response so far has been encouraging, but additional support will be critical in the weeks ahead to meet fundraising targets.

Residents and businesses interested in contributing to the raffle or supporting the club are encouraged to reach out directly to organizers. Donations of any size, whether monetary or in-kind, are welcomed.

As the club works to navigate this period of transition, one message remains consistent: community support will play a decisive role in keeping opportunities available for the next generation of athletes in Chestermere.

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