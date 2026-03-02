Chestermere Curler Brett Gallant Captures Olympic Gold in Italy

Chestermere is celebrating Olympic glory after local curler Brett Gallant helped Team Brad Jacobs secure a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Games, defeating Great Britain 9–6 in the men’s curling final.

Gallant, who plays second on the Canadian rink alongside skip Brad Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy and lead Ben Hebert, said the moment of standing atop the podium was the realization of a lifelong goal and the product of a complete team effort.

“We went up against the world’s No. 1 team from Great Britain in the final, and to beat that team twice in the Olympics, including that final game, and to stand on the top of the podium, it’s an unreal feeling,” Gallant said. “It’s a real sense of pride and accomplishment. We’re just ecstatic.”

The victory adds an Olympic gold medal to Gallant’s already impressive international résumé and marks a milestone for the growing Chestermere curling community, which has followed the team’s progress throughout the Games.

Built on experience

Gallant previously represented Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing with skip Brad Gushue, where the team earned a bronze medal. He said that experience helped him remain composed in high-pressure moments in Italy.

“There’s a little bit more meaning in the Olympics, but you can’t really be thinking of the outcome and the podium when you’re competing,” he said. “You just have to focus on the little things that make you successful and make the team successful.”

That steady approach was evident throughout the tournament as the Canadian rink delivered consistent performances against the world’s top competition.

Curling Canada and international results over the past Olympic cycle placed both Canada and Great Britain among the sport’s elite, making the final a highly anticipated matchup.

Gallant said the difference came down to trust and communication among teammates.

“As a team, we rely on each other for support in those situations,” he said. “You need four guys committed to doing their job and helping each other play at a really high level.”

A family Olympic moment

In addition to his success in the men’s event, Gallant also competed in the mixed doubles competition with his wife and longtime curling partner, Jocelyn Peterman.

The pair finished fifth with a 4–5 record — just short of the playoff round — but Gallant described the experience of competing together on the Olympic stage as deeply meaningful.

“We’ve really been working toward the goal of competing at the Olympics together for 10 years,” he said. “There’s a little bit of disappointment in our result, but overall there’s a lot of gratitude for getting to do it together.”

Peterman and the couple’s young son, Luke, were in the stands to watch the men’s team compete for gold, giving the victory an added personal dimension.

Strong hometown backing

Before departing for Italy, Gallant, Hebert and Peterman were presented with City of Chestermere merchandise as a show of community pride and support.

Gallant said that encouragement was felt throughout the Games.

“We certainly felt a lot of support online,” he said. “There’s been so much support from Chestermere, from Alberta and from across the country.”

Chestermere has increasingly become home to elite curling talent, and the Olympic gold further cements the city’s connection to the sport at the highest level.

No time to slow down

Despite the celebration, Gallant’s season is far from over. He has already returned to competition and is currently in St. John’s, N.L., where Team Jacobs is representing Canada at the 2026 Montana’s Brier, running from Feb. 27 to March 8.

The quick turnaround from Olympic ice to the national championship is a familiar rhythm for elite curlers, but Gallant said he is looking forward to eventually bringing the gold medal home and reconnecting with the community that has supported him throughout his career.

For Chestermere residents, that homecoming will mark more than a personal triumph. It will be a moment of shared pride in a local athlete who has reached the top of the Olympic podium — and carried his hometown with him every step of the way.

