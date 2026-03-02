Chestermere Food Bank Earns National Accreditation

The Chestermere Food Bank has received national accreditation from Food Banks Canada, marking a significant milestone for the local organization and formally recognizing the standards it follows to serve residents in need.

The accreditation, announced Feb. 25, places the Chestermere Food Bank among a growing number of agencies across the country that have been evaluated and approved under Food Banks Canada’s Standards of Excellence program. The national framework, introduced in 2024, was developed to ensure food banks operate according to consistent, transparent and ethical practices.

According to Food Banks Canada, the Standards of Excellence are rooted in the Ethical Food Banking Code and focus on several key areas, including safe food handling, equitable and respectful client service, strong governance, financial accountability and meaningful community engagement.

For the Chestermere Food Bank, the designation confirms that the organization is meeting rigorous national benchmarks while continuing to operate as a locally driven service.

Local officials say the accreditation reflects years of work by volunteers, board members and community partners who have helped build a reliable support system for individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

The recognition also provides practical benefits. Accredited food banks gain access to specialized training, operational resources and national best-practice tools designed to strengthen programs and improve long-term sustainability. These supports can help organizations expand services, improve efficiency and respond more effectively to rising demand.

Food Banks Canada created the program in response to increasing pressure on the country’s food banking network. In its most recent national reporting, the organization noted that food bank use has reached historic levels, driven by inflation, housing costs and broader affordability challenges. The Standards of Excellence are intended to ensure that, as demand grows, services across the network remain safe, dignified and consistent.

For Chestermere residents, the accreditation provides added assurance that their local food bank is operating at a high standard while continuing to evolve to meet community needs.

Beyond food distribution, the Chestermere Food Bank has become a hub for local support, working with partner agencies, donors and volunteers to connect people with additional resources. The national designation is expected to strengthen those relationships and open the door to new opportunities for collaboration and program development.

The achievement also highlights the importance of community support. Like many food banks, the Chestermere organization relies heavily on donations, volunteer hours and local partnerships to maintain its services. National recognition can help build public awareness and confidence, which in turn encourages continued giving and involvement.

While the accreditation is a milestone, food bank representatives emphasize that it is part of an ongoing process rather than a final destination. The standards require continuous evaluation and improvement, ensuring organizations remain responsive to changing needs and emerging best practices.

As Chestermere continues to grow, the demand for accessible food support is expected to remain an important issue for many households. The new accreditation positions the local food bank to meet that demand with enhanced training, stronger systems and a nationally recognized framework for service.

For the volunteers and supporters who have helped sustain the organization, the designation serves as both a validation of past efforts and a foundation for future development.

Most importantly, for the individuals and families who rely on the service, it reinforces a simple but vital promise: that they will be welcomed with care, treated with dignity and provided with safe, high-quality food in their time of need.

