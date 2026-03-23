Chestermere Honours Olympic Champions in Special Council Celebration

Chestermere’s council chamber was filled with applause and community pride on March 17, as the city formally recognized Olympic gold medallists Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert following their success at the 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina.

The special council meeting drew a full room of residents, officials, and supporters, reflecting the significance of the achievement not only on the international stage, but within the local community the athletes call home.

Bow River Member of Parliament David Bexte was among several speakers who addressed the gathering, emphasizing curling’s deep cultural roots across Canada. He described the sport as a unifying force found in small-town rinks nationwide, where community connections are built and sustained over generations.

The recognition ceremony balanced formal remarks with a strong sense of familiarity. When Hebert took the podium, his message reflected that connection. He spoke about the support the athletes have received since returning home and highlighted their continued involvement in local life, particularly at the Chestermere curling club, where their families are now active participants.

“We’re feeling the love from the community,” Hebert said, noting that time on the ice remains a regular part of their routine.

Following the formal presentations, council recessed to allow attendees to meet the athletes, take photographs, and share in a more personal moment of celebration. The informal gathering underscored a theme repeated throughout the event: while Olympic success may be global, its roots are often local.

Gallant, who continues to compete at a high level, confirmed he will remain on the ice in the coming weeks. He is scheduled to participate in upcoming Canadian mixed doubles championships in Vancouver alongside his wife and longtime curling partner, Jocelyn Peterman.

Looking ahead, both Gallant and Hebert indicated they are eager to spend more time in Chestermere once the competitive season concludes. Among their plans is returning to familiar local spaces, including the Lakeside Golf Club, where they expect to trade curling stones for fairways in the months ahead.

For Chestermere, the celebration served as both recognition and reflection—an opportunity to honour excellence while reaffirming the role community plays in shaping it.

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