Chestermere Lake Ice Remains Safe for Skating Following Warm Spell

A stretch of milder winter weather has done little to weaken conditions on Chestermere Lake, with the City of Chestermere confirming that the ice remains safe for public skating.

Ice depth measurements taken by municipal crews on Wednesday show thickness ranging from 20 to 22 inches across the lake. That level is considered more than adequate for foot traffic and recreational use, including skating and snowmobiling.

City officials noted, however, that the ice is not suitable for heavy vehicles, such as three-quarter-ton 4×4 trucks, and reminded residents that conditions can vary depending on location, snow cover and changing temperatures.

The update comes as warmer daytime highs have prompted questions from residents about whether the lake remains safe to use.

Along with the positive ice report, the City has also been actively maintaining outdoor skating areas. Crews recently reshaped and resurfaced rinks at both The Landing and Anniversary Park, two of the most popular access points for winter recreation on the lake.

The work involved scraping and smoothing the ice to create improved skating surfaces, a service that typically draws families, casual skaters and hockey players throughout the season.

While the current measurements are encouraging, the City is continuing to stress that lake users should take personal

precautions.

“Please check the ice thickness before you go and note that you use the lake at your own risk,” the City states on its website.

Ice safety can change quickly, particularly later in the winter when fluctuating temperatures and increased sun exposure begin to affect shoreline areas and sections near inflows or pressure cracks.

Outdoor skating on Chestermere Lake has become a signature winter activity for the community, offering residents a free and accessible way to stay active and enjoy the season. The maintained rinks at The Landing and Anniversary Park are especially popular on weekends and during school breaks.

For now, the latest measurements suggest the lake will continue to support those activities, even as the region experiences periodic warm spells.

Residents are encouraged to monitor city updates and check conditions regularly before heading onto the ice, particularly if temperatures continue to rise.

With solid ice still in place and freshly prepared skating surfaces ready for use, Chestermere Lake remains a winter gathering place for skaters looking to make the most of the season.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.