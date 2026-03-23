Chestermere’s Housing Boom: Growth, Opportunity, and Pressure on the Horizon

Chestermere’s skyline may still be defined by its lake, but increasingly, it is cranes, construction sites, and new neighbourhoods that tell the story of a city in motion.

As one of Alberta’s fastest-growing communities, Chestermere is experiencing sustained demand for new housing—fuelled in part by spillover growth from Calgary and a continued push for more affordable living options in the region.

City planning documents outline a long-term vision stretching to 2050, with multiple Area Structure Plans and Outline Plans guiding where and how new communities will be built. These plans shape everything from road networks to schools and green space, ensuring development keeps pace with population growth.

Several large-scale developments are already underway or in the pipeline.

One of the most significant proposed projects is a 253-acre master-planned community on the south side of Chestermere Lake. The development, led by major builders Mattamy Homes and Truman, is expected to include approximately 1,900 homes once complete. While still in the approval phase, construction could begin as early as 2028, with the first residents moving in around 2029.

At the same time, efforts are being made to address affordability alongside growth.

Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta has begun work on a 24-home development in the Dawson’s Landing neighbourhood, marking its first project in Chestermere. The initiative represents a $9.6 million investment and is aimed at helping working families achieve homeownership through no-down-payment, interest-free mortgages. Most of the homes are expected to be completed by 2026.

Across the city, new construction continues in established and emerging neighbourhoods such as Chelsea, Waterford, and Dawson’s Landing, with a mix of single-family homes, townhomes, and multi-family options entering the market. Listings for new construction homes are updated frequently, reflecting steady activity and buyer demand.

The pace of development is not without its challenges.

Rapid growth brings increased pressure on infrastructure, schools, and municipal services. City officials have been engaging residents through public consultations tied to the Municipal Development Plan, which acts as a roadmap for managing density, land use, and housing diversity over the next 25 years.

There is also a balancing act between maintaining Chestermere’s small-city character and accommodating the realities of expansion. Proposed changes such as allowing secondary suites and new housing types are part of broader efforts to provide more flexible and affordable options for families.

For many residents, the growth represents opportunity—new amenities, schools, and economic activity. For others, it raises questions about traffic, community identity, and long-term sustainability.

What remains clear is that Chestermere is no longer just a bedroom community. It is evolving into a regional hub with its own identity, shaped in part by the homes now rising across its landscape.

As development continues, the challenge for the city will be ensuring that growth remains both manageable and meaningful—building not just houses, but complete communities.

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