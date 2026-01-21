January is always a time for fresh starts. Parents look ahead at what the new year holds for their kids. Farmers and ranchers plan for another season of hard work. As we step into 2026, Alberta’s government is focused on building for the future while taking care of Albertans today.

That means investing in good health care, strong communities, and an economy that creates rewarding jobs and real opportunities. These are the things that matter most to everyday Albertans.

One important example is a new investment at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital. Our government is providing $3.25 million toward building a new therapeutic pool, matched dollar-for-dollar by the Glenrose Hospital Foundation.

The Glenrose is Canada’s largest rehabilitation hospital, helping Albertans of all ages and from across the province recover from injuries, surgeries, strokes, and complex health conditions. Before the old pool closed due to safety concerns, more than 6,000 patients used it every year, with about one in five of those patients coming from rural or remote communities.

This is an investment that will benefit Albertans across the province, not just in the capital region. It is for seniors trying to stay mobile, kids learning to move with confidence, and adults working to regain independence after illness or injury. For many Albertans, aqua therapy is a lifeline. A modern, purpose-built pool will support this care for decades to come, with the new facility expected to open in 2028.

We are seeing this commitment take shape close to home. Primary health care access continues to strengthen across the Chestermere-Strathmore constituency. In Chestermere, three new doctors joined the community in 2025, and two more are expected this year.

Strathmore has also seen meaningful growth and welcomed three new physicians and opened a new clinic last year, with another clinic scheduled to open early this year. Strathmore’s progress is particularly noteworthy and is the direct result of Town Council’s leadership and its highly effective Physician Incentive Program.

Strong communities are built not only on access to essential services like health care, but also on a resilient and forward‑looking economy. While local leadership is delivering real results here at home, our provincial government is also focused on making decisions that will support long‑term prosperity for Alberta as a whole.

That is why Alberta is taking steps to advance a new oil pipeline to Canada’s northwest coast. To support this project, the province launched a public webpage to share clear, factual information about the proposed pipeline and the work underway. This includes economic benefits, engagement with Indigenous communities, and the process to secure federal approval. Albertans can visit the webpage at alberta.ca/northwest-coast-oil-pipeline.

This work is about opening new markets for Alberta and Canada to sell our energy. It is about generating billions in economic activity across provinces. And it is about making sure the energy Alberta produces can meet demand in places like Japan, Korea, India, and beyond.

By planning ahead and investing wisely, we can make 2026 a year that delivers for Albertans in every corner of our province.

