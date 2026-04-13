Ice fishing season winds down on Chestermere Lake

As temperatures begin to rise across the region, ice fishing season on Chestermere Lake is drawing to a close, with changing conditions prompting renewed safety reminders for residents.

Throughout the winter months, the lake has been a popular destination for anglers, offering a chance to fish closer to home while enjoying the outdoors. But as spring approaches, fluctuating temperatures can quickly impact ice thickness and stability.

Local authorities and safety officials routinely caution that late-season ice can be unpredictable. Even when the surface appears solid, underlying layers may weaken due to melting, shifting water, and increased sunlight. These conditions can create hazardous areas, particularly near shorelines, docks, and areas with moving water.

For those still heading out, experts recommend checking ice conditions frequently, avoiding unfamiliar areas, and never fishing alone. Basic precautions—such as carrying ice picks, wearing flotation gear, and informing someone of your plans—can significantly reduce risk.

The transition out of ice fishing season is a familiar pattern in Alberta, where rapid weather swings are common. In Chestermere, the shift also marks the beginning of anticipation for open-water activities, including boating and shoreline fishing in the weeks ahead.

For many residents, ice fishing is more than just a winter pastime—it’s part of the community’s connection to the lake. As the season wraps up, anglers are being reminded that safety should remain the top priority.

With spring conditions continuing to develop, officials encourage residents to stay off the ice once it becomes unstable and to monitor local updates before venturing out.

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