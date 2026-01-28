Live Bait, Owls & The “Money Shot” Part Three of Three Photos by Mr. Calvin Snider

Trying to find relevant laws that directly protect owl species from baiting is an exercise in disappointment. Two reasons can partially explain this lack of legislation. Law makers cannot keep up with rapid changes in technology and its uses, good or bad. Secondly, the term “baiting” in provincial wildlife legislation often refers only to the baiting of mammals that are hunted.

In reviewing various provincial laws, Manitoba appears to have the most applicable law. Mr. Tim Poole, Acting Zoology Conservation Manager, states that conservation officers have the authority under section 6.1 of the Wildlife Protection Regulation, if the attractant(s) “may create a risk to the health or safety of wildlife, …., the safety of a person or may result in damage to property”, the officer can issue a written warning and the person would only be subject to penalties if they do not comply. Maximum penalties would be $25,000, six months imprisonment or both. Tim states in his email written in December 2024, that the officer would use discretion before issuing a warning.

In writing Alberta’s now former Minister of Environment and Protected Areas (EPA), Rebecca Schulz, on more than one occasion, she did reply. In a letter dated July 23, 2024, Minister Schulz wrote that in the Alberta Wildlife Act & Regulation, “the use of bait and recorded vocalizations to obtain photographs is not yet regulated”. Hoping the regulation was coming, we waited. Writing the minister in late 2025 as a follow up to see if any progress was occurring, we received her reply on December 17th. The Minister stated she had department members consult with other jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, ones which I had directed her to in an earlier letter. Minister Schulz states “In Alberta, outside of provincial and national parks and some municipalities, with bylaws prohibiting the practice, it is not illegal to feed wildlife.” Minister Schulz acknowledges that “since the pandemic, the number of photographers using bait such as live mice, imitation mice attached to fishing rods, or recorded calls has risen.” If the EPA or Fisheries and Wildlife Enforcement Services receive complaints about baiting “staff may be deployed to monitor the activities.” Enforcement officers “can issue warnings or charges when harassment is evident.” Minister Schulz states that attractants “should be restricted to the small number of researchers and bird bander licenses by EPA.” She asks witnesses to report such activities to the Report a Poacher hot-line at 1-800-642-3800.

One other key factor impacting owls is the posting of owl photos including their specific locations. Posting either on ebird.org or social media platforms (ie-Facebook) , creates a situation for multiple photographers to pursue a specific bird. More human visits increase stress on owls. Ethical birders have suggested that posting specific information about locations cease, that text messaging about owls to other photographers need to be reconsidered to protect the owl, and that ebird.org owl entries be hidden or delayed. Generally, photographers to prioritize the well-being of the owl over that close up photo or broadcasting an owl location to others, which spreads quickly via texts and social media.

Amending the Alberta Wildlife Act to provide specific protection for owls is not a large ask of our government. It’s time to make baiting and harassment illegal in Alberta. A witness who asked an owl baiter north of Calgary to stop their actions, got a reply from that individual. Paraphrased “I’ll stop when there is a law against baiting”. Will the new minister, MLA Grant Hunter, step up to the task?

