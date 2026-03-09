More on Budget 2026

Alberta’s government is taking positive steps to ensure families, workers, and communities have the resources they need to thrive. We recently released Budget 2026, which focuses on what matters most to Albertans, including strengthening hospitals, building schools, supporting key industries, and continuing to grow our economy. These are practical and results-driven investments that respond to Alberta’s growth and rising demand for critical services while keeping the province financially strong.

Healthcare remains a top priority for our government. We recently announced a historic $13.8 billion investment to strengthen acute care across the province. This funding will ensure expanded hospital-based services and shorter wait times for surgeries, cancer care, emergency services, and diagnostics. A three-year $1.4 billion capital plan will support hospital maintenance, upgrades, and equipment, including diagnostic imaging and emergency health services fleet enhancements. This investment will deliver 50,000 additional surgeries over the next three years and helps ensure Albertans receive high-quality care when they need it most.

Education is another critical focus for Alberta’s government. Budget 2026 funds 16 school projects in smaller cities and rural communities, creating or renovating more than 9,800 student spaces and bringing the total number of rural projects underway to 79. Budget 2026 is also supporting 14 new school projects in Calgary and six across Edmonton, Cochrane, and Airdrie, creating over 17,500 new student spaces that our province needs most. This means that there are now 161 active school projects across Alberta, which is helping to relieve classroom pressures caused by rapid population growth that has added about 80,000 students in just three years. Combined with the province’s generational $8.6 billion Schools Now program, these investments provide modern learning environments, support thousands of construction jobs, and ensure every child has access to high-quality education close to home.

Our constituency is seeing exciting progress on several new school projects designed to meet the needs of our growing communities. In Chestermere, three new schools are moving ahead: a public K–9 school, a Catholic K–9 school, and a new public high school. In Strathmore, the much‑needed replacement of Westmount School (K–9) is now underway. These investments build on the recent opening of Rocky View Schools’ Horseshoe Crossing High School in Langdon last year.

Alberta is also moving to secure its future in global markets through a new incentive program targeting the critical minerals sector. With a focus on lithium, iron, vanadium, rare earth elements, and more, our government aims to attract investment, support job creation, and strengthen energy and supply chain security. The program, launching in 2027, is part of the province’s Mineral Strategy and Action Plan and supports a broader Western Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, positioning Alberta and Western Canada as a North American hub for responsible mineral development and processing, with potential for thousands of jobs and billions in economic activity.

These investments – across health care, education, and the economy – are designed to support the people and communities that make Alberta the best place to live, work, and raise a family. By planning ahead and responding to the province’s growth, your government is providing the services and opportunities that will help Albertans succeed well into the future.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

