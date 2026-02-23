Recreation Governance Committee Reviews Major Funding Requests for Indus and Langdon Projects

Rocky View County’s Recreation Governance Committee (RGC) is continuing its work to shape long-term recreation investment, hearing several presentations and approving funding for a school playground replacement during its Feb. 11 meeting.

The committee, made up of members of council, is responsible for evaluating recreation needs across the county and making strategic recommendations on how capital and grant funding should be allocated. It meets at least four times each year to review projects, assess community demand, and align spending with regional growth.

One of the key presentations came from the Bow Valley Agricultural Society (BVAS), which operates the Indus Recreation Centre, a volunteer-run facility that has served the southeast Rocky View region for more than five decades. The society outlined plans to expand and modernize recreation infrastructure in the area, noting the increasing need for local programs as population growth continues.

The County has already committed approximately $1 million toward a civil engineering review and detailed design work for the Indus arena project. BVAS has also secured a $1.5 million provincial grant through Alberta’s Active Communities Initiative, a program aimed at renewing and expanding sport and recreation facilities.

VAS president Lyle Weigum told the committee that the proposed improvements would allow families to access more programs closer to home rather than travelling to neighbouring municipalities.

“These facilities are a win for the entire southeast Rocky View region,” he said, adding that the Indus centre currently acts as a hub for a wide range of groups, including 4-H clubs, faith organizations, youth programs, and seniors.

Committee members accepted the presentation as information to be used in future capital planning decisions.

The RGC also considered a funding request from the Friends of Glenbow Educational Society and Rocky View Schools for a replacement playground at Glenbow Elementary School in Cochrane. The project was initially submitted in 2025 seeking $90,000 in County support, but the decision was postponed while additional details on County usage and enrolment were gathered.

At the February meeting, the society returned with a revised request of $4,500, matching a contribution already provided by the Town of Cochrane. The total project cost is estimated at $425,533, with more than half of the funding secured through other sources. The committee unanimously approved the reduced contribution.

Accessibility and the needs of a growing student population were cited as key reasons for the replacement.

The committee also reviewed recommendations for Langdon Recreation Grant funding. A total of $156,005 in support for local non-profit organizations was approved, with funding to come from the Langdon Special Tax, pending final bylaw approval later this spring.

Organizations receiving support include Langdon Little League, the Langdon Community Association, the East Rocky View Pickleball Club, the Langdon Theatre Association, and Synergy Youth and Community Development Society.

The grants cover both operational and capital needs and are intended to ensure that recreation opportunities keep pace with the hamlet’s rapid growth.

As development continues across Rocky View County, demand for accessible local recreation facilities has increased. The RGC’s work is designed to ensure that investment decisions reflect changing population patterns while supporting volunteer-driven organizations that deliver many of the programs residents rely on.

With major projects such as the Indus arena moving into the design phase and community grant programs expanding, the committee’s recommendations will play a significant role in shaping recreation services across the region in the coming years.

