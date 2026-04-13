Residents weigh in on policing priorities in Chestermere

Residents in Chestermere are having their say on local policing priorities, with recent community engagement highlighting key concerns around safety, visibility, and response times.

The City of Chestermere, in collaboration with local RCMP, gathered public input through surveys and outreach efforts aimed at better understanding what matters most to residents when it comes to policing. The results, often summarized as a “What We Heard” report, provide insight into how the community views current challenges and future needs.

Among the most frequently raised concerns were traffic enforcement, including speeding and unsafe driving behaviours, as well as a desire for increased police presence in neighbourhoods. Residents also pointed to property-related crime and general response times as areas where they would like to see continued focus.

City officials have emphasized that community feedback plays an important role in shaping policing strategies, helping ensure resources are directed where they are most needed. The input gathered will help inform ongoing discussions between the municipality and RCMP leadership as they set operational priorities.

Council will be reviewing this feedback as part of upcoming discussions on policing priorities. Residents are also being invited to take part in that process, with an opportunity to attend the Governance and Priorities Committee meeting scheduled for April 21 and share their perspectives directly.

Officials note that continued public participation will help guide how policing priorities are considered moving forward, particularly as Chestermere continues to grow and evolve.

Public engagement of this kind has become a standard part of municipal policing models across Alberta, allowing communities to directly influence the direction of local services.

For Chestermere, aligning policing priorities with community expectations is seen as an important step in maintaining safety and quality of life.

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