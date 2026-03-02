Rocky View County to Take Part in AUC Review of Beacon AI Power Plant Proposal

Rocky View County will formally participate in the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) review of a proposed on-site natural gas-fired power plant for the Beacon AI Hub, a project connected to the data centre development planned for the Chestermere area.

The County has confirmed it is not the decision-maker on the application but will ensure local concerns are entered into the provincial record as part of the approval process.

The proposed power plant would be located in southeast Rocky View County between Glenmore Trail and Highway 22X and is intended to supply electricity directly to the Beacon AI data centre. The County previously approved the Beacon AI Hub Area Structure Plan (ASP) on June 17, 2025, along with the Special, Data Centre District zoning that allows for on-site power generation as an ancillary use.

Link to Chestermere-area data centre

The power plant application is directly tied to the same Beacon AI project that has drawn attention in the Chestermere region as part of the broader data centre development.

When the ASP was originally approved, the expectation was that the facility would primarily draw electricity from Alberta’s existing grid. However, subsequent provincial direction placed restrictions on new grid connections for large data centre projects, requiring developers to secure their own power supply.

In response, the Beacon AI Hub proponent applied to the AUC to build a dedicated natural gas-fired generating facility to meet the site’s energy demands.

Provincial process underway

The AUC — Alberta’s independent utilities regulator — will determine whether the power plant is approved and what conditions may be attached. The commission posted a formal Notice of Application on Jan. 19, 2026, opening the process to public review and comment.

Public submissions were accepted until Feb. 23.

Rocky View County officials say they have heard from residents on a range of issues, including potential noise, emissions, water use, servicing impacts and the protection of agricultural land. The municipality’s role is to ensure those concerns are documented and considered by the regulator.

If the AUC approves the project, the County would then address local planning and development matters under the Municipal Government Act and its own bylaws, while aligning with any conditions imposed by the province.

Municipal role focused on local impacts

County representatives say their participation is intended to reflect community feedback rather than influence the final regulatory decision, which rests solely with the AUC.

The municipality will continue to monitor the process and respond in accordance with council direction.

For residents in the Chestermere and surrounding Rocky View area, the review represents the next major step in a project that has significant implications for regional growth, infrastructure and land use.

With the data centre and its proposed power source now moving through the provincial approval system, the final outcome will help determine how one of the region’s largest technology developments proceeds — and how local concerns are addressed along the way.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.