Rocky View Schools Reviews Promising but Complex 2026 Provincial Budget

Rocky View Schools (RVS) trustees received an early look at Alberta’s 2026 provincial budget earlier this month, with initial indications pointing to increased investment in education—alongside some notable trade-offs.

During a March 5 board meeting, Superintendent of Schools Ryan Reed and Director of Finance Raelyn Bauer outlined what they described as a “promising” funding direction, pending more detailed allocation figures expected later this spring.

The province has committed approximately $722 million in additional education funding over last year, representing a 7.2 per cent increase. Much of that funding is tied to staffing, with plans to hire 1,600 new teachers and more than 800 support staff for the 2026–27 school year. Longer-term projections suggest more than 5,000 new education staff could be added province-wide by 2029.

Bauer noted that addressing classroom size and complexity remains a key focus. The government has earmarked $355 million toward classroom complexity supports, though only a portion of that funding will flow directly into current funding profiles. RVS is expected to see a modest increase—estimated at roughly three per cent—in this area.

Rapid enrolment growth across Alberta continues to shape funding priorities. The budget includes $560 million over three years to manage increasing student populations, an issue that has been particularly relevant in fast-growing communities such as Chestermere and surrounding areas.

Capital investment is also a major component. The province has committed $3.3 billion over three years for school construction and modernization projects. One recently announced project includes design funding for a new school in Cochrane’s Horse Creek area, adding to previously approved developments.

Additional targeted funding includes $1.8 billion for specialized learning supports, with an $86.5 million increase dedicated to students with complex needs. Modest increases of three per cent are also expected for technology funding and First Nations, Métis, and Inuit education programs.

However, not all changes are positive. The budget eliminates the Infrastructure Maintenance and Renewal (IMR) grant, folding those funds into operations and maintenance with a five per cent increase. While this may streamline funding, Bauer noted it changes how divisions manage capital upkeep.

More significantly, the system administration grant will be reduced by five per cent, a move expected to impact central services within RVS.

Trustees were advised that a clearer picture will emerge once detailed funding profiles are released later in March. Those figures will determine how provincial commitments translate into actual dollars for the division.

For now, RVS officials say the budget signals progress—but caution that implementation details will ultimately determine its impact in classrooms.

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